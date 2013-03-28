AT&T announces pricing, preorder date for Samsung Galaxy S4

The dust has settled on Samsung's wild, wooly Broadway-style launch event, but things are just starting to heat up for AT&T's Galaxy S4 next month.

AT&T's Consumer Blog announced Thursday that the carrier will be first to launch the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S4 in the U.S., with preorders kicking off next month.

Although AT&T has committed to an April 16 start date for potential buyers to preorder the device, the company has yet to nail down actual availability of the handset.

"We are proud to offer this iconic device and continue to offer our customers the best smartphone line-up, with a variety of devices for every lifestyle and budget," the brief blog post said.

Preorder pricing

One thing Samsung Galaxy S4 buyers won't be left wondering about is the price: $249.99 with a two-year commitment.

That's a bargain for a device its manufacturer is touting as a "life companion," although buying a one off-contract will, as usual, cost considerably more.

About a week and a half ago, a U.K. dealer listed an unlocked model of the 16GB Samsung Galaxy S4 for around $800, with stock expected on or around April 26.

Should that date stick, AT&T buyers likely won't have long to wait for preorders to arrive - in the meantime, interested parties can sign up to be notified about the release on the company's website.