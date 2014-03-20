Samsung Galaxy S5 price and release info revealed for the US

Samsung fans in the US eager to get their hands on the Galaxy S5 users will be able to start pre-ordering the phone from US carrier AT&T starting from tomorrow.

While the telco didn't post an exact date on when the Galaxy S5 will begin to be in stock at its brick-and-mortar stores, web pre-orders will start shipping out in April.

US ustomers will be able to pick up the smartphone for outright for US$649.99, which is about AU$718.57, but for us folk living in Australia, we'll likely be slogged with a higher price when taxes are included.

Small refinements

We got our hands-on with the Galaxy S5 back at MWC 2014 and the phone was a quiet overall upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S4. The new Galaxy S5 features a slightly larger 5.1-inch 1920x1080 HD Super AMOLED screen.

Inside the phone is powered by a 2.5 GHz quad core processor paired with 2 GB RAM and 16 GBs internal storage. Slotting in a microSD card will expand the memory with 128 more gigabytes and the phone comes running Android 4.4 KitKat.

Samsung typical new little additions to the Galaxy phone also include a fingerprint sensor embedded into the screen and a built-in activity-tracking app called S Health.

On the back there's a 16-megapixel sensor paired with an improved phase detection autofocus system, which finds focus detecting if the light coming through the lens is in phase.