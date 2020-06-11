PGA Tour live stream: how to watch the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020 online today

Golf fans have endured a torrid few months, with the Covid-19 pandemic cancelling a number of major PGA Tour events - including this year's Players Championship and Open Championship. The fairways are officially back open now, though, and the first event of the modified 2020 PGA schedule gets underway this week down in Texas. Here's how to live stream the Charles Schwab Challenge and watch the PGA Tour's big return online from anywhere in the world.

Charles Schwab Challenge cheat sheet The Charles Schwab Challenge takes place from Thursday, June 11 to Sunday, June 14 in Fort Worth, Texas. CBS and The Golf Channel are splitting coverage in the US so a FREE 1-week Hulu + Live TV trial has you covered, while in the UK cord cutters can grab a great value Now TV Sky Sports Pass to watch all the action unfold.

The Charles Schwab Challenge isn't usually one of the Tour's more prestigious events, but this year the field features the world's top five players - Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson - along with fan favorites like Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, and Sergio Garcia. Tiger Woods is the only big name missing from action, as the 2019 Masters champion continues to plot the right time to return to competitive action.

The venue is the par-70 Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas and the conditions are expected to be sweltering, with temperatures approaching the 100° Fahrenheit mark over the coming days (around 37° Celsius). Kevin Na is the defending champion, having equalled the course record of 61 (-9) at last year's event. The purse is $7.5m, with $1.7m of that going to the winner.

And while fans will be absent as with most sports that are restarting around the world, the situation means that players will be mic'd up for the benefit of at-home viewers. Expect more serious shot analysis and less banter than at the recent charity skins match that saw Tiger and Peyton Manning take on Phil and Tom Brady, but it's a neat addition to the sport given the circumstances.

Ready to watch PGA Tour golf already? Here's how to get a Charles Schwab Classic live stream from anywhere in the world today.

How to watch the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020 from outside your country

We've got a full breakdown of country-by-country Charles Schwab Challenge live stream options below, but the first thing you should know is that anyone who might be abroad at the moment can still tune into the action as usual by using one of the best VPNs.

This nifty bit of software allows you to get around geo-blocking restrictions and watch the same high-quality PGA Tour golf feed you normally would at home. Best of all, they only take a few minutes to set-up.

How to live stream the Charles Schwab Challenge and watch online in the US

In the US, coverage of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020 is being shared by CBS and NBC's Golf Channel. The Golf Channel will broadcast rounds one and two from 3-6pm ET (12-3pm PT) on Thursday and Friday, as well as providing early coverage of rounds three and four (12-2pm ET / 9-11am PT) on the weekend. Streaming coverage is hosted on its website, where you'll need to log-in with details of your cable provider for access. CBS will then pick things up for the heart of the action on Saturday and Sunday, with coverage from 2-5pm ET / 11am-2pm PT, so CBS All Access has your streaming needs covered there and can be had commitment-free from just $5.99 a month. Cord-cutters have a couple of other good options, too. Arguably the best all-in-one solution is Hulu + Live TV, which includes both CBS and The Golf Channel among its 65+ channels, as well as all the usual on demand and exclusive content Hulu offers. It costs $54.99 a month but you can get a FREE 1-week trial, letting you watch this week's PGA Tour golf for nothing! And the truly dedicated can watch coverage from the very first Thursday tee-time at 7.45am ET with a PGA Tour Live subscription through NBC Sports Gold. If you're a US resident out of the country and want to access one of the above options just like you normally would, then you can use a VPN to effectively transport your computer, phone or tablet's IP back home - ExpressVPN being our current favorite.



How to watch the Charles Schwab Challenge: live stream PGA Tour golf in the UK

If you're a UK-based golf fan, you'll likely know that Sky Sports has the rights to most golf events on your side of the Atlantic - and that includes the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge. Its live coverage is comprehensive, starting on Sky Sports golf at 12.45pm BST every day, so you can follow of all the action from the first tee-shot to the last putt. Sky subscribers can use the Sky Go app to live stream the PGA Tour golf this week, while anyone else can take advantage of a Now TV Sky Sports pass - the best value of which is the Now TV Sky Sports month pass at £33.99. It sounds like a lot at first, but you'll get the entire Charles Schwab tournament, coverage of two or three more PGA Tour events over the next 30 days, and a healthy dose of the 64 Premier League matches Sky has the rights to for the rest of the season. It's the top option for general sports fans, but anyone just after the golf could also consider international golf streaming service GOLFTV, which offers live and on demand PGA Tour coverage from £4.99 a month Those who might find themselves outside of the UK for this tournament can follow our instructions above to get a VPN and watch the golf via a live stream just like they would at home.

PGA Tour live stream: how to watch the Charles Schwab Challenge online in Canada

Golf fans in Canada will find that NBC's Golf Channel has a Canadian twin that airing the same coverage that's available in the US - so 3-6pm ET (12-3pm PT) on Thursday and Friday, and 12-2pm ET / 9-11am PT at the weekend. Thereafter, it's all down to where you live and your TV provider. Most people should be able to watch the final two rounds on Saturday and Sunday on either CTV or TSN from 3pm, while select areas will get a direct CBS feed. Those without cable can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a month. Otherwise, a GOLFTV pass can be bought in Canada from $9.99 a month and it's a great one-stop-shop for golf fans who don't want to have to constantly flit between channels and services. Remember that if you can normally access golf coverage in Canada, you can make use of a VPN to access all the services and content you would back home.

How to watch the Charles Schwab Challenge live in Australia

In Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage around is available through Kayo Sports - a great over-the-top streaming service that offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, courtesy of partnerships with big name pay TV channels like Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports. A quick glance at this week's Kayo listings reveals that the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020 is fully covered, but the time difference means that rounds one and two go on air at 6am AEST Friday, June 12 and the final two rounds start at 3am AEST on June 14 and 15. Best of all, Kayo can be had from just AU$25 a month and even offers a free 14-day trial, so you can watch all the world's best golfers tee-off in Texas this week without paying a penny. If it's linear TV you want to watch on, head for Fox Sports, which is channel 503 on Foxtel.