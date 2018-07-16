PC monitor deals – from Full HD to 4K – are aplenty for a limited time

If you’re in the market for a PC monitor upgrade, then Amazon Prime Day 2018 is just for you, as several leading computer screens are on sale from 30% to as much as 45% off.

The best monitor deals on Amazon range from affordable Full HD models with 25- to-27-inch displays from HP and Acer, respectively, to 34-inch curved screens from LG, for example. You can pick up nearly whatever type of monitor that tickles your fancy for a discount on Prime Day.

One of the most important upgrades you could ever make to your PC – whether it’s for simple personal use, work or gaming (especially gaming) – is the monitor. It captures about 99% of the computing experience within its bezels, so your monitor better make the work you’re doing or games you’re playing all the better.

Before getting into any of these sweet monitor deals, consider your wants and needs for your PC. For instance, don’t go buying a 4K IPS monitor from LG unless you have the hardware inside your computer to power all those pixels. Check out all of the hottest monitor deals on Prime Day below, but act quickly, as all of these deals expire on July 17 at 11:59pm PT.

Samsung U28E590D 28-inch UHD | was $302.99 now $249 on Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable way to get a Ultra-HD 4K Monitor to enjoy all your content, you're in luck. Right now, for Amazon Prime Day, you can pick up the Samsung U28E590D 28-inch UHD Monitor for a breathtaking 44% off.View Deal

Acer G276HL 27-inch Full HD | was $169 now $114.99 on Amazon

If you're looking for a great deal on a lovely IPS monitor with virtually no bezels, you're in luck. Right now, for Amazon Prime Day, you can score the Acer G276HL 27-inch Full HD monitor for a gigantic 32% off.View Deal

Samsung IT 24-Inch Curved | was $179 now $119 on Amazon

Not only does the Samsung IT 24-inch Curved gaming monitor feature a beautiful, curved Full HD IPS Panel, but it also supports AMD Freesync technology. And, for Amazon Prime Day, it can be yours for 33% off.View Deal

LG 27-inch 4K FreeSync| was $499 now $345.99 on Amazon

This LG monitor offers a lot for gamers. The 4K resolution means crisp game imagery even on a large 27-inch panel. The IPS display will also give wide viewing angles. And, with AMD FreeSync, you can avoid screen tearing while gaming. View Deal

HP Pavilion 25xw 25-in IPS LED | was $179 now $125.99 on Amazon

Right now, for Amazon Prime Day, you can score a whopping 30% off on the HP Pavilion 25xw. This is a lovely LED IPS display with fantastic viewing angles.View Deal