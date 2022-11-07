PC Gaming Show 2023's preview event is coming later in November — here's what you need to know

Audio player loading…

Ahead of the official PC Gaming Show 2023, Future and Intel announced a preview event called the PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview which will happen later this November.

The PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview event is the second time the larger show got a preview, and the new preview will happen on Thursday, November 17 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM BT through Twitch , YouTube , and Steam . It will also air a mix of both trailers and gameplay from upcoming global titles currently in development.

Some of the games set to be announced during the event include Kerbal Space Program 2, a new game from League of Geeks (the creators of Armello and the recently announced reboot of Solium Infernum), Shadows of Doubt, and The Great War: Western Front. There will also be a ‘The Top 5 Most-Wanted Games of 2023,’ which will be selected by PC Gamer.

The preview event will be hosted by Frankie Ward, who’s been with PC Gaming Show since 2018. Along with Intel, the show is also supported by Starry Studio, Team Miaozi, Plaion, Ravenage, Fireshine Games, Frontier, SEGA, tinyBuild, Fatshark, Hashbane, Wired Productions, Top Hat Studios, and Avalanche Studios Group.