Paytm Mall offering Rs. 10000 cashback on Apple MacBook Air

Paytm today announced that it is offering a cashback of Rs. 10000 on the purchase of the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air. Given that several festivals in India are just around the corner, Paytm Mall has gotten into the celebration mode just in time.

As part of Wonderful One Week sale on Paytm Mall, the Indian ecommerce company is offering discounts on several products across various categories. The Wonderful One Week sale has started on August 1st and will go on till August 7th.

The Rs. 10000 cashback offer is applicable on MacBook Air MQD32HN/A, the 13-inch 2017 version. It comes after a discount of 18%, making its effective price just Rs. 55,198. In total, you save up to Rs. 25,700 on the MRP of Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air. To avail the Rs. 10,000 cashback, you will have to use the code LAPTOP10000 while purchasing this laptop.

To recap, the 13-inch MacBook Air MQD32HN/A 2017 edition comes with a 1.8GHz dual core Intel Core i5 processor and Intel HD Graphics 6000. The laptop also features 8GB DDR3 RAM and 128GB PCIe-based SSD. The 13.3-inch display comes with a resolution of 1440 x 900 pixels. At 1.35 KG, it is a highly portable laptop. Apart from that, the laptop also comes with a 720p FaceTime HD camera, two USB 3.0 ports, one Thunderbolt 2 port, a Magsafe 2 port and a 54-Watt Hour battery.

If you have been waiting for a good deal to purchase Apple’s latest MacBook Air, this is the right time.