Our top five Bank Holiday SIM only deals: from £3.99p/m up to huge data SIMO deals

Like many of the best pairings in life - fish and chips, Batman and Robin, man and his dog - we can't help but feel like the market's incredible selection of SIM only deals, and all of the free time the Bank Holiday weekend will be providing you were a match made in heaven.

If you're now in the position where you need to grab a SIMO, whether that's to pair with a brilliant SIM-free phone you're planning on getting in the Bank Holiday sales, or to put in your phone now your contract is up, this weekend is the time to do it.

With offers ranging from the UK's cheapest SIM to some of the most impressive big data offers we've seen on the market, there is pretty much a SIM only deal to suit any needs.

We've listed the top five options down below so you can choose the one that works best with your budget.

Want to go big on data? These are the best unlimited data SIM only deals

The top SIM only deals this weekend:

Vodafone | 12 months | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £24 per month + £48 cashback

There's no need to faff around with a meagre data SIMO deals when Vodafone can let you have this much data for such a great price. An effective monthly rate of £20 (once you deduct the cashback) seems more than fair for such a large amount of data. It will give you loads of freedom to use your phone away from the Wi-Fi in comfort, without having to check the settings to see how much you've used every five minutes.Lovely stuff. But you will need to hurry, this offer ends on May 28.

EE | 12 months | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £27 per month

We know that for some, EE is the only conceivable option when it comes to SIMO - who doesn't want the UK's fastest 4G speeds after all? If you fall into that group, then this is the best SIM only deal out there for you. We really like this effort from the usually-overpriced EE (although we liked it even more when it came with a free pair of Beats headphones a short time ago). You can also cash in on 6 months of Apple Music and 3 months BT Sport app access.

Smarty | 30-day contract | Unlimited data | Unlimited texts and calls | £25 per month + £25 Amazon voucher

Smarty is a bit of a hidden gem when it comes to unlimited data, let us tell you why. It costs the same as most other unlimited offers - £25 a month but it comes with a few very worthwhile incentives. First, it is a 30-day contract, so you're not tied in to the whole year. Secondly, exclusive to TechRadar readers your second month is free and finally, on top of all of that, you get a £25 Amazon voucher with this SIMO. Really, what's not to love here?

