OnePlus 7 release date set for June 4 in UK

The OnePlus 7 release date has been set for June 4 in the UK, giving consumers the option of a more affordable new OnePlus device.

It doesn't have the same feature-packed spec sheet as the pricier OnePlus 7 Pro, with the OnePlus 7 closer in kin to the OnePlus 6T.

You'll get a 6.41-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 855 chipset, 6/8GB of RAM, 128/256GB of storage, 48MP + 5MP rear cameras, 16MP front camera, 3,700mAh battery and Android 9 Pie.

A modest upgrade

Overall, it's a modest upgrade from the OnePlus 6T with a more powerful chipset, updated rear cameras and the addition of stereo speakers being the only real differences.

If you currently have a 6T, or even a 6, it's probably not worth upgrading, but anything older than that and the OnePlus 7 will be a marked improvement on your current handset.

Colour options are limited, with the OnePlus 7 only available in 'Mirror Gray' in the UK (for now, OnePlus does have a track record of launching more colours further down the line).

The OnePlus 7 price starts at £499 (the same as the 6T) for the 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM variant, while the 256GB/8GB version will be £549. The new OnePlus 7 will be available from EE and John Lewis as well as the OnePlus website.