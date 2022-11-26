One of our favorite productivity laptops is heavily discounted this Black Friday

We love the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon series, and the latest Gen 10 model is no exception. It's a timeless design that Lenovo has subtly iterated on over the years, making for a stellar professional laptop for those who prefer Windows over macOS or Chrome OS. Even better, it's $1,289 down from $2,879 (opens in new tab) on Lenovo's website - a whopping discount.

That's just one model on sale for Black Friday, too: there are a variety of configurations (opens in new tab), all heavily discounted at better-than-half-price. The biggest reduction is the high-end $4,169 model, which has had a staggering $2,255.43 slashed off the retail price to bring it down to $1,913.57.

Over in the UK, the discounts aren't quite as aggressive, but you can still save as much as a third on select models. We found a version closely matching the deal above, which is down 32% from £2,230 to £1,500 (opens in new tab) - a seriously good deal.

Regardless of region, anyone looking for a new professional laptop can look no further: this is a great deal on a great device. It's the perfect office companion for anyone who wants a lightweight, super-fast laptop but doesn't want to buy a MacBook or Chromebook.

Today's best Black Friday Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 deals

(opens in new tab) Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10: was $2,879 now $1,289 at Lenovo (opens in new tab)

You can save a whopping $1,590 on this premium productivity laptop this Black Friday. The Gen 10 version of Lenovo's ever-popular ThinkPad X1 Carbon series packs an ultrafast 12th-gen Intel Core processor along with 16GB of RAM and a bright, colorful screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio - perfect for fitting more on your screen when browsing the web.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10: was £2,330 now £1,500 at Lenovo (opens in new tab)

It's not quite as massive a discount as the US Lenovo store has to offer, but saving £830 on this high-end professional laptop is nothing to be sniffed at. With a speedy 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of memory, you can open as many Chrome tabs as you want and never need to worry about system slowdown.

In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 review, we praised this lightweight laptop's powerful processor, vibrant screen, and classic design. We stand by all that, and we also stand by our main point of criticism: that as Windows ultrabooks go, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is too darn expensive.

Enter Black Friday, then, and this laptop is suddenly looking like a phenomenal deal. While the amount of RAM and storage space varies between models, all of the Gen 10 configurations come rocking 12th-gen Intel Core CPUs, which leverage a unique new form of processor microarchitecture to run your laptop's background processes on dedicated 'efficiency cores' while beefier 'performance cores' handle whatever software you're primarily using.

This provided a huge performance uptick compared to the previous 11th-gen Intel processors, while also reducing heat buildup and power draw when you're not running any demanding software. It's just one of the reasons why the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 is an incredibly powerful productivity tool.

