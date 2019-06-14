O2 now offers Apple Watch contracts with six months free airtime

Previously an exclusive to EE and Vodafone in the UK, you can now buy the LTE version Apple Watch as part of a contract with O2.

From today, O2 will be selling both the Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple Watch Series 4. Each will be the LTE variants, and there's no sign of the network selling the standard versions.

It'll allow you to connect the Apple Watch with your existing phone contract on O2, or if you're switching to the network it's also available on a new contract too.

An alternative provider

The Apple Watch 4 price is £14.50 a month, £20 upfront and the rolling internet plan costs £5 a month. You'll get the first six months of airtime free, but it's a 36 month contract, so you'll be paying for the next 30.

Over that three year period, this deal for the Apple Watch 4 is set to cost you £692.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is cheaper, and it has a similar deal with your first six months of airtime offered for free. The device is £9.99 a month, and its upfront cost is also £20.

Again, this is only offered on a 36 month contract, which would end up costing you just under £530 over the lifetime of the device.