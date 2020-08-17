Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 leak shows what a threat this GPU is to AMD

Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3080 has appeared in another leak online, as the spillage around the firm’s next-gen Ampere graphics cards intensifies ahead of their imminent launch, following an RTX 3090 leak which we just covered.

This one comes from the well-known leaker Rogame on Twitter, who shared a benchmark with spec details of the RTX 3080 (but keep the salt shaker handy).

[Nvidia Ampere]🧐The first public benchmark for RTX 3080 (Userbenchmark)> 2100MHz Core clock Limit> 4750MHz memory clock (ie 19Gbps GDDR6X)> 10GB VRAM> Device: 10DE 2206 Model: NVIDIA Graphics Devicehttps://t.co/aiZN0Rz6sxThe score is low for some reason pic.twitter.com/z2Cetdy2PkAugust 16, 2020

As Videocardz, which spotted this tweet, reports, the RTX 3080 apparently has a device ID of 2206 which correlates with the findings of another rumor peddler (see LaptopVideo2Go), and Rogame found the spec details in the UserBenchmark database.

According to this leakage, the RTX 3080 will have 10GB of GDDR6X video RAM – which matches what we’ve previously heard on the GPU grapevine – that will boast speeds of 19Gbps, again in line with previous leakage (for a potential total bandwidth of 760Gbps – compared to 616Gbps for the existing flagship 2080 Ti).

The maximum clock speed of the RTX 3080 is pegged at 2.1GHz here, and on that score, as Videocardz observes, the actual clock speed will be a good deal lower than this – and essentially in line with current Turing GPUs. That’s not really a surprise, though, even if some Twitter commenters have indicated a little disappointment here – but then, past speculation about massively ramped up clock speeds for Ampere graphics cards never seemed all that realistic (and clocks aren’t the whole story, either).

Caution first

Of course, we can’t get carried away with any rumor, and we must treat all of this with a great deal of caution, even if this leak does marry with previous speculation in many respects (which makes it seem a bit more likely, particularly given how close we’re coming to the Ampere launch now, which is happening on September 1).

In the most recent RTX 3080 rumor, incidentally, the graphics card was shown to be shaping up to be 35% faster than the current GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, no less.

Rogame also contends that there is an RTX 3080 Ti (which is also being referred to as the RTX 3090 by some – but could end up being called something entirely different) with the same device ID that runs with 12GB of VRAM, which once again matches what we’ve just heard from the rumor mill (at least from one source – although others have indicated this GPU will be piled up with much more video memory, possibly even a staggering 24GB).