Nvidia GeForce GTX 1180 release date, news and rumors

It’s been a while since Nvidia has released a new generation of graphics cards. Over the last year or so, we’ve been at the edge of our seats following three separate GPU architectures between Volta , Ampere and Turing , just waiting for Nvidia to reveal the real next-generation graphics architecture.

Thankfully, that wait is nearly over.

Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen a ton of rumors crop up regarding the Turing-powered Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition. And, while a lot of the information is still speculation, we have a pretty good feeling that it’s right on the nose.

We could be seeing the GTX 1180 launch as early as July, and it looks like it’s going to be even more powerful than the Pascal-powered Titan XP. We of course don’t know if any of this is actually true, but with Computex 2018 coming up, you can be sure we’ll update this article with any new information as it crops up.

Cut to the Chase

What is it? Nvidia’s next-generation flagship graphics card

Nvidia’s next-generation flagship graphics card When is it out? Possibly July 2018

Possibly July 2018 How much will it cost? About the same, if not more than the GTX 1080

Tom’s Hardware has reported that several unnamed sources confirm the GTX 1180 Founders Edition will arrive in July , with third party cards to follow in August or September. If these reports are indeed true, it will be about two years since the last generation of GPUs – and it’s about time.

There have also been some specific reports that Nvidia will be shipping the GPU and memory to hardware partners on June 15. This would further back up that August or September date for third party manufacturers, and is also about a week after the end of Computex 2018 – further hinting that we’ll get a sneak peek of Nvidia’s latest at the anticipated trade show.

Either way, the GTX 1180 seems likely to release soon and we can’t wait.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1180 price

This is where things might get a little tricky, and it’s also where we’ve seen little speculation. With the current segment of 10-series GPUs, Nvidia changed the way they charged for its reference cards by renaming them “Founders Edition”, putting an advanced blower-style cooler and vapor chamber cooling system in them and charging $100 more for it.

This approach worked really well for Team Green, so we expect it to do the same this time around. This would put the pricing of the GTX 1180 around $699 (about £520, AU$920), but we could see them raising the price to $749 (about £560, AU$990) or even higher.

For reference, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti and Nvdia GTX 1080 came with a starting prices at $699 (£679, AU$1099) and $599 (£600, AU$925), respectively.

However, we’re sure we’ll find out exactly what Nvidia will be charging for its new GPU in the very near future either way.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1180 specs

This is the exciting part of the article. In May, the reported specs of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1180 were spotted in the TechPowerUp GPU database, and it is looking juicy.

This next-generation card, if this ‘spec speculation’ is to be believed, is more powerful than even the Nvidia Titan Xp , the most powerful consumer graphics card Nvidia has ever made.

Running at 200 watts and manufactured with a new 12nm process, the GTX 1180 will pack 3,584 CUDA cores, 224 TMUs (texture mapping units), 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a rated Floating Point 32 (FP32) performance of a whopping 13 Teraflops.

Compared to 2016’s GTX 1080, with its 2,560 CUDA cores, 160 TMUs, 8GB of GDDR5 VRAM and 8.7 teraflops of FP32 performance, you’re looking at massive performance gains.

And, it doesn’t even end with the reported specs for the GTX 1180 either, as we’ve also seen rumored specs for the lower-end GTX 1170 pop up on Wccftech . The lower tier card will reportedly run with 2,688 CUDA cores, 168 TMUs, 8-16GB of GDDR6 VRAM and 9.75 Teraflops of FP32 performance.

This means, even if you can’t afford the GTX 1180, you can still beat out the last-generation flagship at a bargain price.