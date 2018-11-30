Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, 1070 and 1060 now come bundled with Fortnite goodies

Nvidia is offering new bundles featuring Fortnite goodies with its GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, 1070 and 1060 graphics cards.

The GeForce Fortnite Bundle is available for a ‘limited time’ and gives you 2000 V-Bucks, as well as the male Fortnite Counterattack set (which comprises the reflect outfit, pivot glider, angular axe and response unit).

As mentioned, it comes with the purchase of one of the above cards, either direct from Nvidia, or from a participating third-party retailer.

This offer is available in the UK and US, although note that in the former, Nvidia’s stock of the GTX 1070 Ti Founders Edition has already sold out. You’ll pay £379 for the GTX 1070 or £249 for the GTX 1060, but of course you can still get the GTX 1070 Ti from one of the third-party retailers (which include eBuyer, Overclockers and Scan).

The GTX 1070 Ti, 1070 and 1060 are all in stock over at Nvidia’s US store, priced at $449, $399 and $299 respectively. Participating third-party retailers where you can also get the bundle include Amazon, Best Buy, B&H and Newegg.

Stock clearance?

We guess this is part of an effort to clear out last-gen stock – which there may be a fair bit of, when you recall that sales to cryptocurrency miners dropped off in a major way – because as you’ve probably noticed, Nvidia has moved on to its Turing-based GPUs.

The new flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti allows for blistering frame rates in 4K resolution with just the one graphics card, as we found out in our in-depth review. However, you’ll pay a hell of a lot more for this cutting-edge tech.

Via PC Gamer