Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 and 1060 graphics cards are up for grabs with free SSDs

If you were mulling an upgrade to your GPU, and perhaps an SSD into the bargain to really pep up your PC, then Nvidia has a deal bundling some GeForce GTX 1050 and 1060 graphics cards with a free Kingston solid-state drive.

This offer is open in the UK, with two online retailers running the promotion: Scan and eBuyer. The deals may also be available elsewhere in Europe, and reportedly in Scandinavian countries.

There are a number of GeForce cards on offer in the UK with either a 120GB or 240GB Kingston SSD thrown in for free, which is quite the bonus.

As spotted by Guru3D, at Scan, you can bag yourself an EVGA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with a 120GB Kingston SSD for £182.99, or an MSI GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) with a 240GB SSD for £259.99. Or there’s also the option of an EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) bundled with a 240GB SSD for £279.98.

At eBuyer you can bag yourself an MSI GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with a 120GB SSD for £158.99 – the cheapest deal here – or an MSI GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) again partnered with a 120GB SSD for £249.96.

At the time of writing, all these bundles with freebie SSDs are still in stock at the respective retailers, but of course that situation could change quite quickly as word spreads. If you’re at all tempted, we’d pull the proverbial trigger sooner rather than later.

These deals come at an interesting time, given that we’ve heard Nvidia has quite a surplus of stock when it comes to current-gen graphics cards, and this could be part of clearing that inventory ahead of the next-gen GPU launch.

Fingers crossed that this means the latter is nearing – rumors have suggested the GeForce GTX 1180 could pitch up at the end of August – and that we might see more deals along these lines, or perhaps even better ones.

Via Neowin