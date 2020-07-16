Gaming PC deals discount top laptops and more tech in the Newegg sale

The Newegg sale is here, and we're seeing a massive range of PC gaming deals hitting powerful laptops, components and peripherals. That's not to say you have to be a gamer to take full advantage, however. There are many more TVs, headphones, laptops, and smart home devices up for grabs here as well. While Newegg seems to be hitting PC gaming hardest with its sale, we're also rounding up these extra offers further down the page.

Jump straight into the latest offers below, or check out our top picks on everything from gaming laptops to smart plugs. The annual Newegg Fantastech sale won't last forever, so if you see a price you like you shouldn't hold off for too long.

These sales represent an excellent opportunity to nab some cheap tech. Newegg already holds some decent price tags on laptops, PC gaming components, and premium TVs, so these extra savings make this selection even more affordable than usual.

The best tech deals in the Newegg sale

PC gaming deals

PC gaming peripherals and components

Razer Cynosa Chroma gaming keyboard | $118.60 $74.99 at Newegg

You can save $43 on this Razer Cynosa gaming keyboard in the Newegg sale this week. That means you're only spending $75 on a Razer keyboard complete with Chroma RGB and ten key anti-ghosting.

Acer GF276 27-inch gaming monitor | $199.99 $149.99 at Newegg

This is a massive gaming monitor to find for under $150, and with AMD Freesync and a 1ms response there's some excellent tech under the hood as well. Not only that but this Acer display also boasts built in speakers, Display Port input and Acer's blue light filter as well.

Asus VG278Q 27-inch gaming monitor | $239.99 $219.99 at Newegg

Use promo code FNTSTECH359 to save $20 on this Asus gaming monitor in the Newegg sale. FreeSync and G-Sync compatible, a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response make this a pretty spec'd out gaming monitor.

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-Core 3.6 GHz / 4.4 GHz processor | Assassin's Creed: Valhalla | $329.99 $259.99 at Newegg

If you're building your own rig, you'll want to take a look at this offer on the octa-core Ryzen 7 3rd generation processor. Not only are you saving $70, but you're also picking up a free pre-order of Assassin's Creed: Valhalla as well - the perfect way to make the most of this powerful bit of kit.

Gaming PCs and laptops

Asus ROG Strix GL10DH gaming PC | $999 $799 at Newegg

Save $200 on this Asus ROG Strix tower in the Newegg sale. That's an excellent offer considering there's a Ryzen 5 processor inside, 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and GeForce GTX 1650 graphics hiding inside. Plus, you'll find customizable RGB chassis lighting compatible with Asus Aura Sync and a 7.1 Surround Sound front panel.

SkyTech Archangel gaming PC | $1,299.99 $999.99 at Newegg

Use promo code FNTSTECH49 to take an extra $100 off the $1,099 sales price of this SkyTech Archangel gaming PC. Inside you'll find a Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB RAM, a 500GB SSD and even GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. Add to that RGB cooling and you've got an excellent PC gaming deal.

Asus ROG Strix G 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,299 $999 at Newegg

This Asus ROG Strix G comes in at under $1,000 in the Newegg sale and offers a quad-core 9th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and GTX 1660 Ti graphics to boot.

HP Omen 15.6-inch gaming laptop | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | $1,349.99 $1,299.99 at Newegg

This HP Omen gaming laptop deal cuts $50 off the price tag and sends you home with a free copy of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Not only that, but this is a great price for a rig with a 10th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and GeForce RTX 2060 graphics.

MSI GL75 Leopard 17.3-inch gaming laptop | $1,499 $1,449 at Newegg

Promo code FNTSTECH64 will only net you a $50 discount on this MSI gaming laptop deal, but there's some serious power on offer at this price point. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics are the main stars of this show, but there's also 16GB RAM, a 1TB HDD paired with a 512GB SSD and a 10th generation i7 processor to think about as well.

MSI GS75 Stealth-1074 17.3-inch gaming laptop | Death Stranding | $2,899 $2,099 at Newegg

The price of this MSI gaming laptop drops right down when you apply a little Newegg sale magic right now. There's already a $600 discount on the site now, but when you factor in the $200 rebate card on offer you're saving an excellent $800. It's worth it too - there's a GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU inside here, with a 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM and a 9th generation i7 processor.

4K TV deals

Samsung The Frame 43-inch 4K TV | $999 $897.99 at Newegg

This 43-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV deal has taken a $100 price cut in the Newegg sale, offering a decent price for the smaller 43-inch model. These discounts continue up the range, however, if you're looking for something a little larger.

LG OLED CX 65-inch 4K TV | $2,799.99 $2,199 at Newegg

The latest OLED TV to come from LG is the CX, and it's a stunning addition to the lineup. Packed with premium features and new technologies, this is a serious TV for those after top of the range quality. Plus, you'll find it for $600 less in the Newegg sale.

Laptop deals

Asus VivoBook 14-inch laptop | $499.99 at Newegg

This Asus VivoBook isn't listed on sale at Newegg, but it is up for a fantastic price considering you're picking up a Ryzen 7 processor, 512GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM. Plus, there's Radeon RX Vega 10 graphics inside which keep everything looking great as well.

Lenovo ThinkPad 14-inch laptop | $699.99 $599.99 at Newegg

Save $100 on the 14-inch Lenovo ThinkPad and you'll find a fantastic all-purpose business laptop at a great price. This configuration boasts a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics as well.

Acer Aspire A515 15.6-inch laptop | $799.99 $679.99 at Newegg

If you're looking for something that can take on a little more in terms of media editing or more demanding programs, however, you might be better off with this Acer Aspire. There's a 10th generation i5 processor here, 12GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce MX350 graphics as well.

Headphone deals

Bose QuietControl 30 wireless headphones | $299 $237 at Newegg

The Bose QuietControl 30 headphones are also taking part in the Newegg sale, with a $62 price drop. Fitness lovers will enjoy the lightweight and secure feel, but there's still that classic Bose audio quality to take advantage of here.

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones | $238 at Newegg

The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are industry leaders in both noise cancellation, features, and sound quality. They usually go for between $250 and $260, but you'll find them at a nice little discount in the Newegg sale.

