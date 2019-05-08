New PlayStation VR bundle deals available with this year's hottest VR game

If you've been waiting for a PlayStation VR bundle with one of the hottest games on the virtual reality device, we've got some great news for you. Walmart have just opened pre-orders for a brand new package that comes with Blood and Truth, a first-person shooter that's one of the most promising titles we've played on Sony's headset.
PlayStation VR has had some fantastic reductions since its launch a few years back and deals like this come with the essential PS4 camera bundled in too - PSVR won't work without it.
There are actually two new bundles going on sale today. The Blood and Truth one also comes with two motion controllers (fantastic for VR games) and Everybody's Golf and costs $349. If you're after a cheaper bundle then another offer for $299 includes Five Nights at Freddy's and Trover Saves the Universe, but you don't get the discounted motion controllers there.
If those games aren't taking your fancy though, there are plenty of other options to consider. Our PlayStation VR deals page even has cheaper options, albeit with older games.
PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | Blood and Truth | Everybody's Golf | $349 at Walmart
We played Blood and Truth last year and it immediately became our most eagerly-anticipated PlayStation VR title yet thanks to it's smooth cover-to-cover controls and spectacular on-rails shootouts. If you enjoyed Time Crisis in the arcades or PS1 back in the day, you're going to love Blood and Truth, especially as this bundle comes with two motion controllers. And when you need to dial things back a little, you can enjoy Everybody's Golf's first foray into VR - it might look super cute, but there's a surprisingly deep game of golf in Sony's long-running series.
PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | Five Nights at Freddy's | Trover Saves the Universe | $299 at Walmart
Five Nights at Freddy's has been a huge hit on PC for a few years now and the transition to VR makes it even more terrifying, so it's not one for the light-hearted for sure. If you can take it though, be sure to track down a cheap copy of Resident Evil 7 too - It's down to $16.92 at Walmart). This bundle also comes with Trover Saves the Universe, which comes from the creator of Rick & Morty, so we're expecting gloriously inappropriate humour in spades.
