New PlayStation VR bundle deals available with this year's hottest VR game

If you've been waiting for a PlayStation VR bundle with one of the hottest games on the virtual reality device, we've got some great news for you. Walmart have just opened pre-orders for a brand new package that comes with Blood and Truth, a first-person shooter that's one of the most promising titles we've played on Sony's headset.

PlayStation VR has had some fantastic reductions since its launch a few years back and deals like this come with the essential PS4 camera bundled in too - PSVR won't work without it.

There are actually two new bundles going on sale today. The Blood and Truth one also comes with two motion controllers (fantastic for VR games) and Everybody's Golf and costs $349. If you're after a cheaper bundle then another offer for $299 includes Five Nights at Freddy's and Trover Saves the Universe, but you don't get the discounted motion controllers there.

If those games aren't taking your fancy though, there are plenty of other options to consider. Our PlayStation VR deals page even has cheaper options, albeit with older games.