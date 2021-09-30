New on Netflix US in October 2021: shows and movies you can watch this month

Wondering what's new on Netflix in October 2021? Locke and Key season 2, You season 3 and Army of the Dead spin-off Army of Thieves are three of the Originals highlights landing on Netflix US this October, as the streamer finally starts to catch up on its bigger productions following the pandemic break.
The big news, of course, is that Netflix lands Seinfeld this month – all nine seasons of the classic sitcom about nothing will be available from October 1. That's a binge watch waiting to happen, and you can look out for our pick of the best Seinfeld episodes next week.
Netflix US also gets a slew of older movies this month, including As Good as it Gets, Observe and Report, Desperado, the Spy Kids trilogy, Titanic and Gladiator. David Fincher's extraordinary crime drama Zodiac is also returning to the streamer, too, which you'll no doubt see on our best Netflix movies list soon enough.
Elsewhere, TechRadar readers might want to check out the new Jake Gyllenhaal movie The Guilty, which is about a former detective turned 911 operator trying to help a caller who's seemingly in imminent danger – until it's revealed that all is not quite as it seems. Nic Pizzolatto, the creator of True Detective, wrote the movie, while Training Day's Antoine Fuqua directs it. That lands on October 1.
WWE fans might also want to look out for Escape the Undertaker, which is a wrestling and Halloween-themed interactive movie. Sounds wild.
Look out for our highlights marked in bold below. Here's what's new on Netflix in October 2021 – every entry you see followed by a Netflix sub-category in brackets is an original on the service.
New on Netflix: October 1, 2021
- A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad (Netflix Documentary)
- Diana: The Musical (Netflix Special)
- Forever Rich (Netflix Film)
- The Guilty (Netflix Film)
- MAID (Netflix Series)
- Paik's Spirit (Netflix Family)
- Scaredy Cats (Netflix Family)
- The Seven Deadly Sins (Netflix Anime)
- Swallow (Netflix Film)
- A Knight's Tale
- An Inconvenient Truth
- Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
- As Good as It Gets
- Awakenings
- B.A.P.S.
- Bad Teacher
- The Cave
- Desperado
- The Devil Inside
- Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Double Team
- The DUFF
- Eagle Eye
- Endless Love
- Ghost
- Gladiator
- Hairspray (2007)
- The Holiday
- Jet Li's Fearless
- The Karate Kid (2010)
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
- Léon: The Professional
- Malcolm X
- Observe and Report
- Once Upon a Time in Mexico
- Project X
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- Rumor Has It...
- Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
- Serendipity
- Spy Kids
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- Spy Kids 3: Game Over
- Step Brothers
- The Ugly Truth
- Till Death
- Titanic
- Tommy Boy
- Unthinkable
- Waterworld
- Zodiac
New on Netflix: October 3
- Scissor Seven season 3 (Netflix Anime)
- Upcoming Summer (Netflix Film)
New on Netflix: October 4
- On My Block season 4 (Netflix Series)
New on Netflix: October 5
- Escape the Undertaker (Netflix Film)
New on Netflix: October 6
- Bad Sport (Netflix Documentary)
- Baking Impossible (Netflix Series)
- The Blacklist season 8
- Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things
- The Five Juanas (Netflix Series)
- Love is Blind: Brazil (Netflix Series, weekly episodes)
- There's Someone Inside Your House (Netflix Film)
New on Netflix: October 7
- The Billion Dollar Code (Netflix Series)
- Sexy Beasts season 2 (Netflix Series)
- The Way of the Househusband season 1 part 2 (Netflix Anime)
New on Netflix: October 8
- A Tale Dark & Grimm (Netflix Family)
- Family Business season 3 (Netflix Series)
- Grudge/Kin (Netflix Film)
- LOL Surprise: The Movie
- My Brother, My Sister (Netflix Film)
- Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle (Netflix Family)
- Pretty Smart (Netflix Series)
New on Netflix: October 9
- Blue Period (Netflix Anime)
New on Netflix: October 11
- The Baby-Sitters Club season 2 (Netflix Family)
- Going in Style
- The King's Affection (Netflix Series)
- Shameless (US) season 11
New on Netflix: October 12
- Bright: Samurai Soul (Netflix Anime)
- Convergence: Courage in a Crisis (Netflix Documentary)
- Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano (Netflix Documentary)
- Mighty Express season 5 (Netflix Family)
- The Movies The Made Us season 3 (Netflix Documentary)
- Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided To Go For It
- Smart People
New on Netflix: October 13
- Fever Dream/Distancia de Recate (Netflix Film)
- Hiacynt (Netflix Film)
- Love is Blind: Brazil (Netflix Series)
- Reflection of You (Netflix Series)
- Violet Evergarden the Movie
New on Netflix: October 14
- Another Life season 2
- In the Dark season 3
- One Night in Paris
New on Netflix: October 15
- CoComelon season 4
- The Forgotten Battle (Netflix Film)
- The Four of Us (Netflix Film)
- Karma's World (Netflix Family)
- Little Things season 4 (Netflix Series)
- My Name (Netflix Series)
- Power Rangers Dino Fury season 1
- Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween (Netflix Family)
- The Trip (Netflix Film)
- You season 3 (Netflix Series)
New on Netflix: October 16
- Misfit: The Series (Netflix Family)
- Victoria & Abdul
New on Netflix: October 19
- In for a Murder (Netflix Film)
New on Netflix: October 20
- Found (Netflix Documentary)
- Gabby's Dollhouse (Netflix Family)
- Night Teeth (Netflix Film)
- Stuck Together (Netflix Film)
New on Netflix: October 21
- Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary (Netflix Documentary)
- Go! Go! Cory Carson season 6 (Netflix Family)
- Insiders (Netflix Series)
- Komi Can't Communicate (Netflix Anime)
- Life's a Glitch with Julien Bam (Netflix Series)
- Sex, Love & Goop (Netflix Series)
New on Netflix: October 22
- Adventure Beast (Netflix Series)
- Dynasty season 4
- Inside Job (Netflix Series)
- Little Big Mouth (Netflix Film)
- Locke & Key season 2 (Netflix Series)
- Maya and the Three (Netflix Family)
- More than Blue: The Series (Netflix Series)
- Roaring Twenties (Netflix Documentary)
New on Netflix: October 24
- We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
New on Netflix: October 25
- King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
New on Netflix: October 26
- Roswell, New Mexico season 3
- Sex: Unzipped (Netflix Series)
New on Netflix: October 27
- Begin Again
- Hypnotic (Netflix Film)
- Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 (Netflix Film)
- Sintonia season 2 (Netflix Series)
New on Netflix: October 28
- Luis Miguel - The Series season 3 (Netflix Series)
- The Motive (Netflix Documentary)
New on Netflix: October 29
- Army of Thieves (Netflix Film)
- Colin in Black & White (Netflix Series)
- Dear Mother (Netflix Film)
- Mythomaniac season 2 (Netflix Series)
- Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go
- The Time It Takes (Netflix Series)
- What we know about The Witcher season 2