New MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch could arrive disappointingly late in 2021

No sooner have we heard hopeful chatter from the grapevine that we might just see new MacBook Pro models earlier rather than later this year, than another rumor comes along claiming that the latter is actually a more realistic proposition.

An Apple leaker who has been correct in the past, Dylandkt, tweeted (as spotted by 9 to 5 Mac) that the much-rumored new MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch won’t arrive until Q4, although they might just make it for the first month of that quarter, October.

Macbook Pro 14 and 16 are definitely coming Q4 of 2021. Either late October or early November.June 17, 2021 See more

The leaker further contends that these two Apple laptops will be revealed alongside a Mac mini, and all of these machines will contain the supposed successor to Apple’s M1, the M1X chip. However, in response to a query about whether there might be an iMac Pro also coming, Dylandkt doesn’t believe this is the case.

Dylandkt has said in the past that the M1X would grace a new ‘higher-end Mac mini’ and a higher-end iMac, too, but the leaker appears to have changed their mind on the latter score.

Sooner, or later...

As ever, sprinkle plenty of condiments around here, because as we mentioned at the outset, there has been a lot of buzz on the rumor mill of late about the new MacBook Pro models potentially turning up very soon indeed.

We’ve heard that these overhauled laptops, or at least one of them, could emerge in early August, possibly sporting that rumored mini-LED display. And renown leaker Mark Gurman (of Bloomberg fame) is expecting these mean machines to debut in the summer with a chip that has more cores (some 10-cores in fact, compared to 8-cores in the current M1 – although Gurman didn’t actually name this new silicon as the M1X).

Plus some clues from WWDC 2021, where there was no sign of any MacBook Pro, also suggest that it (or they) could be coming soon enough.

Dylandkt’s current prediction is, however, in line with some of the gloomier lines of speculation that we’ve heard recently, including that there’s even a chance these MacBook Pros could be postponed until 2022.