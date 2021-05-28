Hurry! Amazon's first-ever new iPad Pro 2021 deals are back - but not for long

Amazon shocked us all by releasing the first-ever set of deals on the brand new iPad Pro 11 earlier this week - just a few days after launch.

That flash sale quickly disappeared but we're happy to announce the $749 sales price is back again - just in time for the yearly Memorial Day sales. Will it stick around for the whole weekend? It's unlikely, so we'd recommend jumping on this one quick if you want to snag a nice little price cut on these awesome new tablets.

A retail price of $749 (was $799), gives us a small, but welcome discount - and the cheapest price yet on what's probably the most powerful tablet ever released so far. These latest new iPad Pro 2021 deals are especially good if you happened to miss the first round of pre-orders earlier this month,

As you probably already know, the new Apple iPad Pro 2021 features the companies much-lauded M1 chip. It's a processor that's impressive enough inside a MacBook, but inside an iPad, it's just ridiculous. For design work and gaming there's probably no better tablet out there right now, and everything of course looks fantastic on the Liquid Retina display.

Apple iPad Pro 2021 deals at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 11 (2021): $799 $749 at Amazon

Save $50 - You'll have to hurry to snag the first-ever discount we've seen on the new iPad Pro 11 2021 - Amazon teased this price the other day but it quickly shot back up to full price. You probably won't regret jumping on these awesome new tablets either with their insanely powerful new M1 chip, gorgeous display, and fantastic battery life. Note - this sale price is currently for the Space Grey color only.View Deal

