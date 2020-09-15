New iPad (2020) release date, price, and everything you need to know

Apple has announced a new entry-level iPad for 2020 at the ongoing Apple Event, which looks perfect for people who want an inexpensive and dependable slate but don't need top-end specs.

The new iPad (2020) inherits its name and size (with a 10.2-inch display) from its predecessor. With an A12 Bionic processor, along with the Neural Engine, Apple claims this is the fastest standard iPad yet. It supports the Apple Pencil, too.

It's the successor to the iPad 10.2 from 2019, sitting below the new iPad Air 4 and the iPad Pro 2020 in Apple's tablet lineup.

Apple has only just unveiled the new iPad at its September event, and it's still talking us through the tablet now. Below we've included all the information that's already been confirmed, and we'll update this article as more details are announced.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Apple's newest entry-level tablet

Apple's newest entry-level tablet When is it out? Friday, September 18

Friday, September 18 How much will it cost? $329 / £349 / AU$529

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPad 10.2 starts at $329 / £349 / AU$529 for the 32GB version, or $299 for students and educators. Preorders open on September 15, and it will be available to buy on Friday, September 18.

Based on last year's model, we're expecting to also see a 128GB model with the price bumped to $429 / £449 / AU$689, but we're waiting on confirmation that a larger size exists.

iPad (2020) display

The new iPad (2020) isn't too different in design from its predecessors, with a 10.2-inch Retina display, power and lock buttons, and the accessory contacts on the side that allow users to attach a keyboard.

iPad (2020) specs

The big upgrade for the iPad (2020) is the A12 Bionic chipset, which Apple claims is 40% faster than its predecessor. This is paired with Apple's Neural Engine, which is said to be capable of five trillion operations per second.

Apple claims this combo makes the new iPad is 2x faster than comparable PCs, 3x faster than Android tablets, and 6x faster than Chromebooks.