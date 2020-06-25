The brand new 2020 Dell XPS 13 is at its cheapest price ever right now

When it comes to getting a cheap Dell XPS there's plenty of options right now, in fact, you're almost spoilt for choice with the latest sales from Dell in both the US and UK.

They've just slashed the price on the brand new 2020 Dell XPS 13 for example, bringing it down to just $979.99 - its lowest price ever. Sure, a $20 cut isn't exactly the most mind-blowing saving out there, but remember these laptops are fresh off the presses, barely a few months old, and feature one of the most stunning, almost bezel-less displays you can get. It's also got a whole fleet of bleeding-edge components under the hood - a 10th Gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD to be precise.

Not convinced? Prefer your laptop cheaper and don't mind some chunkier bezels? Consider this 2019 Dell XPS 13 for just $849.99, which, while not featuring that fancy new display design, does have essentially the same specs as the above 2020 XPS. A slightly older 10th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD make this probably the best value premium laptop you can buy right now, and much cheaper than a new MacBook or HP Spectre x360.

If you're in the UK you can also pick up superb Dell XPS deals this week, including a £170 discount on an upgraded 2020 XPS 13 for just £1,249 at Dell or this £100 off 2019 XPS deal at Currys for just £1099. We've got a detailed breakdown of these Dell XPS deals just below, so scroll down to see more information.

Not in the US or UK? See the best Dell XPS deals in your region just below.

Dell XPS 13 deals in the US

New XPS 13 laptop | $999.99 $979.99 at Dell

Hate bezels but love a powerful laptop? Check out the cheapest price ever on brand new 2020 Dell XPS 13. Sure, $20 isn't a massive discount but these are literally brand new and come equipped with an Intel Core i5-1035G1, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD - excellent, well-rounded specifications.

Dell XPS 13 laptop (2019) | $899 $849.99 at Dell

Need to save a few bucks? This 2019 Dell XPS 13 offers a cheaper (but still fantastic) alternative to the shiny brand new models. If you can handle the bigger bezels then you're essentially getting the same specs here - 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor (albeit slightly older) for $110 cheaper.

Dell XPS 13 laptop (2019) | $1,149 $1,077.99 at Dell

You could even opt to spend a little more than get yourself this beastly upgraded 2019 XPS 13. This performance ultrabook has a 10th Gen Intel Core i7, 8GB of RAM and a massive 512GB SSD - perfect for intensive production tasks and working from home.

Dell XPS 13 deals in the UK

New XPS 13 laptop | £1418.99 £1,249.99 at Dell UK

If you're in the UK, want to lose those bezels, pick up a beast of a machine and save yourself £170 in the process, then check out this XPS deal at Dell. With a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a massive 512GB SSD, there's not much this ultrabook can't power through.

Dell XPS 13 laptop (2019) | £1,199 £1099 at Currys

Currys have just knocked £100 off this 2019 Dell XPS 13, making it just break that sub-one thousand barrier. Even though it's last year's model it's still got a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, which makes it a solid ultrabook for this price point, especially after that £200 discount.

