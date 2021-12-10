Trending

New Apple AirPods 3 now just $140 with Amazon's last-minute Christmas deals

By published

That's the lowest price yet on these new Apple buds

Apple AirPods 3rd generation on orange background
(Image credit: Future)

The new 3rd gen Apple AirPods are down to just $140.98 (was $179) at Amazon today thanks to a nice little saving at checkout. That's the cheapest price yet on these great new buds and one that even beats this retailer's Black Friday discount by a whole $9.

A total saving of $39 makes the latest Apple AirPods 3 a tempting proposition in our eyes. At full RRP, they're fairly close to the general sales price of the more premium AirPods Pro but this discount at Amazon really cements their position as the mid-range offering between the AirPods Pro (on sale for $179) and the still-available second-gen older AirPods (on sale for $99). 

While they are pricier than the older 2nd gen AirPods, the latest 3rd gen AirPods do have a couple of key upgrades to justify that price tag. Audio quality is generally better, they feature a refreshed, more ergonomic design, and they also now include the latest Spatial Audio tech - something that was formally missing on the standard AirPods. As with the latest Pro model, you'll also get a new MagSafe charging case that supports wireless charging from the get-go. 

If you're looking for something cheaper, or more premium, you'll also find more AirPods deals from Amazon on the other models. We've rounded up those prices and a general model comparison just down below. If you're visiting from outside the US, you'll also find today's best AirPods deals in your region at the bottom of the page.

Cheap Apple AirPods deals at Amazon

New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): $179

New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): $179 $140.98 at Amazon
Save $39 - The newest 3rd generation are down to their lowest price yet at Amazon thanks to a neat $29 saving at checkout. Yep, this beats the Black Friday price on these excellent wireless earbuds, and even better still, you can get delivery before Christmas. With a refreshed, more ergonomic design, MagSafe charger, and new spatial audio tech, these are more than an iterative upgrade over the second generation. 

View Deal
Apple AirPods (2nd gen): $159

Apple AirPods (2nd gen): $159 $99.99 at Amazon
Save $59 - The classic Apple AirPods are back down to within $10 of their cheapest ever price today at Amazon; a really great deal if you're looking for a cheaper pair of Apple wireless buds. While not the latest model, the second-generation AirPods still hold up thanks to their generous 5-hour battery life, Siri integration, and seamless wireless pairing with other Apple devices. 

View Deal
New Apple AirPods Pro: $249

New Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $179 at Amazon
Save $70 - And, you'll also find the latest AirPods Pro on sale today at Amazon too. The saving is the biggest on this model but it's $20 off the cheapest price, so be aware of that. Still, it's a great deal that will arrive before Christmas and it's worth checking out if you want noise cancellation in your buds. This latest model also comes with the new MagSafe compatible wireless charging case.

View Deal

If you'd like to read more about Apple's line of earbuds, head on over to our main AirPods deals page for a detailed comparison and more buying advice.

Alex Whitelock
Alex Whitelock

Alex is deals editor at Future PLC and an all-around expert at one thing - saving readers as much cash as possible while scoring them the best products for their needs. With content that's always packed full of helpful information, no-nonsense expertise, and of course deals, Alex has also written for other leading sites such as T3 and GamesRadar. At work, you'll find him mostly covering computing, gaming, and advising people on how to save on their cell phone plans. Outside of work, you'll find him playing guitar, indulging his love for music, or down at the local climbing gym mostly hanging off boulders far too difficult for his abilities.
See more Audio news