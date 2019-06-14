Never mind Prime Day, save 10% off everything at eBay today

Missed your chance last month? Don't worry, eBay is brightening up our weekend again with a fantastic voucher code smashing 10% off everything on the site from noon today. So if you thought you'd have to hang on for those Prime Day deals next month, you might find a better deal today.

You just need to enter the eBay voucher code PRICEWIN at checkout to save 10% off anything that takes your fancy.

There are a few caveats, to consider before you head on out. There's a minimum spend of £50 and a maximum discount of £100. Usually, these eBay code only require a minimum spend of around £20, but the maximum discount is then around £60, so we prefer today's offer of course so we can make an even bigger dent in prices of more expensive tech like laptops, game consoles and TVs.

eBay Voucher code details:

Discount: 10% off everything

At: eBay.co.uk

Voucher code: PRICEWIN

Expires: 23:59 Saturday June 15th

Minimum spend: £50

Maximum discount: £100

Let's take a look at some of the best offers we've found so far to use the eBay voucher code with. These are from big-name electronics stores on eBay. Currys, AO.com, ShopTo all have major eBay presences nowadays, usually with unique prices on new items not found on their regular websites. We've linked directly to categories below if you'd like to browse them, but take a quick look at our highlights too before you go.

Today's best eBay deals

The PRICEWIN eBay voucher code goes live today at noon.

Microsoft Surface Laptop | £899 £809.10

Crikey, AO.com's eBay page already had this excellent laptop priced over £100 cheaper than the next best deal at Amazon and today's voucher code makes this a Prime Day deal beater. The laptop comes with an i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Enter eBay code PRICEWIN at checkout to get this price.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch | £269.99 £242.99

Use voucher code PRICEWIN. This is the cheapest Nintendo Switch in the UK today with the next best deal being £259.99 at Amazon. There are no games included, but the massive saving on the £280 RRP leaves you plenty of cash to take care of that yourself. View Deal

PS4 Pro | £319.99 £287.99

That's the cheapest price we've seen all year for the PS4 Pro. Sony's powerful 4K HDR console is still £350 at a lot of retailers so saving such a huge amount with the PRICEWIN voucher code is a big win.

View Deal

