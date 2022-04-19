Netflix drops surprise release date for Love, Death and Robots volume 3

Audio player loading…

Netflix has teased the imminent return of sci-fi anthology series Love, Death and Robots.

A new sizzle reel highlighting the best of the show’s previous episodes reveals that volume 3 is hitting the streaming service as soon as Friday, May 20.

While we already knew that Tim Miller and David Fincher’s X-rated series would be returning to Netflix sometime in 2022 – the streamer announced as much in a trailer for Love, Death and Robots volume 2 almost a year ago to the day – an exact release date had until now remained a mystery.

You can check out the teaser trailer for volume 3 below:

Unlike last year’s volume 2 trailer, the above teaser doesn’t give audiences any glimpse of what to expect from Love, Death and Robots’ upcoming episodes – though it’s a safe bet to assume that copious amounts of sex and violence will once again feature throughout.

The description accompanying the above video simply reads “extreming soon”, which is as ominous a warning as we could have hoped from a show with a penchant for the graphic.

Viewers have been treated to all manner of nasties across Love, Death and Robots’ first two seasons, from Christmas demons and naked giants to werewolf marines and robots-gone-wild. To refresh your memory of the series’ frequently shocking subject matter, check out our ranking of all 26 episodes released so far .

As for how many entries will make up Love, Death and Robots volume 3, IGN reported last year that the show’s upcoming season will comprise eight episodes. Netflix hasn’t yet confirmed the figure, though considering volume 2 was also made up of eight episodes – after volume 1’s slightly excessive 18 – we’re confident of its authenticity.

Analysis: will Love, Death and Robots volume 3 be the show's last?

Given that series co-lead David Fincher reportedly signed a four-year exclusivity deal with Netflix in 2020, there’s every chance that Love, Death and Robots could return for a fourth season after the conclusion of its third.

Having said that, the show’s renewal will likely depend on the critical reception to its upcoming episodes. As mentioned, we’d already heard news this time last year of Love, Death and Robots’ third volume, so the radio silence surrounding a possible fourth crop of episodes suggests their development isn’t yet underway.

Our guess is that Fincher, who has also been responsible for Netflix hits Mindhunter and Mank, will turn his attention to producing other projects for the streaming service in the near future – unless Love, Death and Robots volume 3 proves more successful than expected.

Even if new episodes do represent the series’ last, though, Love, Death and Robots – like Black Mirror before it – deserves praise for introducing audiences to new storytelling formats and pushing the boundaries for small screen animation. In our opinion, it still ranks among the very best Netflix shows , which is no mean feat considering the lofty competition in 2022. Here’s hoping Love, Death and Robots shocks us some more come May 20.