Moto G6 Play with 4000mAh battery reportedly launching in India on May 21

Motorola is reportedly releasing the newly launched Moto G6 Play in India on May 21. The launch of the Moto G6 and G6 Play was teased on Twitter earlier this week, but there was no mention of the launch date.

As per BGR’s report, the source is familiar to Motorola India’s plans for the G6-series. They have further confirmed that the Moto G6 Play will be Flipkart exclusive. But all the information is in regards with the Moto G6 Play release, and there’s no mention of the Moto G6.

Expected to be priced around Rs 10,000, the Moto G6 Play is the most basic model in the series. Other variants include the G6 and the G6 Plus, which we expect to land in India sometime later this month.

The Moto G6 Play is a cheaper alternative to the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus. It trades away advanced features like 1080p resolution and a glass back to knock the SIM-free price down to a level more of us are comfortable with.

The highlight of the budget smartphone is its 4000mAh battery, all new design, and fast charging capability. Moreover, it gets 18:9 display with HD+ resolution in a more compact form factor.

Samsung has also scheduled the launch of new J series phones on May 21, which means the new Moto phone will go head to head with the new phones. If not that, Xiaomi has already released enough competition ahead of Moto’s launch to further intensify the competition.