Moto G6, G6 Play will be coming to India 'soon'

The Motorola G6 smartphones might be coming to India soon according the teaser on Motorola India’s Twitter account. It’s uncertain whether or not the Moto G6 Plus will be launching in the country, but the G6 Play and G6 seem to be on their way.

#helloyou, gaming pros, techies, movie buffs, artists, photographers, explorers, fashionistas! Gear up for the #motog6 and #motog6play, designed with you in mind. Register now to be the first one to get all updates. https://t.co/7DwB9QAEkZ pic.twitter.com/n1RYPSy45QMay 15, 2018

Globally, the Moto G6 costs $249 (approximately Rs 16,500) and the G6 Play has the price tag of $199 (Rs 13,000). The official prices for India haven’t been declared yet, but considering how competitive India’s budget smartphone market has become, it’s possible that the prices might vary.

Moto G6, G6 Play specifications

The Moto G6 has a Full HD+ 5.7-inch IPS LCD display and the Snapdragon 450 chipset under the hood. Internationally there are two variants of G6, the 3GB/32GB variant and the 4GB/64GB variant. It has a humble 3000mAh battery, but according to Motorola, the battery should last around 24 hours on a single charge.

Moto G6

It has an dual-camera camera setup, which is impressive for a budget smartphone. The camera is capable of recording in FHD at around 60 fps (frames per second).

The Moto G6 Play is powered by the Snapdragon 430 chipset but has the same display specifications. There’s not 4GB RAM variant for this smartphone, but there is a more economical 2GB/16GB variant along with 3GB/32GB option.

Moto G6 Play

Also unlike the G6, the Moto G6 Play has a single rear camera with a 13MP lens. Overall, it may have a less powerful SoC and cost less than the Moto G6 but it still has a bigger 4000mAh battery. Not to mention fast charging support.

Choosing between the two is a trade between battery life and performance. Depending on user preferences and usage patterns, one will will make more sense than the other.