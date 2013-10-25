HTC brings another budget Desire phone to Australia, this time to Telstra

Having only recently announced that the mid-range Desire 601 would be heading to Vodafone, HTC is extending its range across all price points, with the Desire 300 making its way exclusively to Telstra.

The smartphone will be available through Telstra for $179 from October 29, with Telstra's Andrew Volard, Director of Devices, saying that it would make for a good prepaid choice.

"I'm sure it will be a popular choice for customers who are after a high-quality, but affordable prepaid smartphone, particularly coming into the festive season," Volard said.

Though he said that the Desire 300 is high quality, as an entry level phone, it does lose a lot of HTC's signature bells and whistles found on the HTC One.

Desire something cheaper

The 4.3-inch Desire 300 is powered by a dual core 1GHz Snapdragon processor, while the Android OS will have HTC Sense all over it.

It will come with only 4GB of on-board storage, but with a microSD slot for expansion. It will also sport a 5MP camera with autofocus, a VGA front camera and video recording.

There really isn't too much else to add to the spec list, only that you'll get HTC BlinkFeed as well.