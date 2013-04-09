Samsung Galaxy Note 8.0 bound for US stores April 11

If seven inches is simply too small but you find a 10-inch tablet too cumbersome to carry around, Samsung's latest Galaxy Note 8.0 could be the sweet spot you've been looking for.

Samsung announced today that its Note 8.0 tablet is finally landing on U.S. shores beginning Thursday, April 11.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8.0 features an 8-inch WXGA screen with 1280 x 800 resolution, powered by a 1.6GHz Quad Core processor and 2GB RAM.

The mid-sized tablet comes standard with 16GB of internal storage, but takes advantage of microSD cards up to 64GB for a combined 80GB total. Samsung is also including 50GB of free Dropbox storage for two years with each purchase.

Work or play

First announced at Mobile World Congress in February, the 8-inch Android slate will be available online and in retail stores from the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, H.H. Gregg, Newegg, Staples and others.

For business users, Samsung includes Multi-Window support for up to 20 apps, including the bundled Polaris Office for viewing, creating and editing Microsoft Office documents.

The tablet is also ready for play thanks to Samsung WatchON, a new search and recommendation service making its debut with the Galaxy Note 8.0, which integrates live TV, YouTube and video-on-demand services such as Blockbuster and the company's own Media Hub.

Priced at $399.99 and available only in white, Samsung is bundling content and services valued at over $200 with each purchase, which includes a $25 Google Play credit for a limited time.