Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 UK release date confirmed

Take Note - well, you will be able to on Thursday

It's official: you'll be able to pick up a Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 in the UK from August 16.

We knew that the super-sized Note was set to land at some point in August, but the official Samsung Mobile UK Twitter account confirmed that the stylus-friendly tablet will be going on sale from the Samsung shop at Westfield Stratford, London, this week.

Unfortunately, what the company hasn't revealed is the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 UK price so we'll have to wait until Thursday to find that out.

Stylish stylus

The Note 10.1 comes with Samsung's S-Pen stylus, which means you can scribble on the screen just as you can the original 5.3-inch Galaxy Note 'phablet' (sorry).

In our hands on Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 review from MWC 2012, we were pleased to see that the tablet's handwriting recognition was better than the original Note's, although we'd have liked to have seen a handy slot to store the stylus in.

Since then, however, Samsung has magically transformed the Note 10.1's dual-core processor into a quad-core affair so who knows what other nifty upgrades the tablet has received since February.