Nokia Windows RT tablet to feature keyboard cover with battery power?

Nokia will launch a Windows RT tablet in early 2013, according to reports on Christmas Eve.

The Verge's sources have claimed that the long-rumoured slate will, like the Microsoft Surface tablet, boast a 10.1-inch display along with USB and HDMI connectivity.

The report also revealed that Nokia will aim to stand out from the ground with an innovative keyboard cover that, according to the source, will "envelop the tablet like a book."

The keyboard cover, which is said to clip onto the tablet and act as a kickstand, could also feature a battery pack to give the tablet a boost when power is low and two USB ports for extra connectivity.

Ten-hour battery life?

Beyond the purported case, the report claims that Nokia's device will also have a ten hour battery with fast charging tech that will return the tablet to a 50 per cent charge in a short space of time.

With Windows RT on-board, that means an ARM chipset. However, sources have claimed that Nokia will be producing a limited run of its first tablet, with a view to launching a Windows 8 version also.

Nokia has refused to comment on the report, which also claims the device will launch at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February.

Via The Verge