New Nexus 7 sees AT&T LTE, Verizon seemingly drags feet with LTE activation

The new Nexus 7 is finally starting to catch up with Google's first version of the tablet, as an AT&T model is being offered in the Google Play Store starting today.

Currently in stock for $349, the Nexus 7 with an AT&T SIM card is being offered in a 32GB configuration.

That's an $80 premium over the 32GB Wi-Fi-only model of the otherwise same tablet and $120 more than the entry-level Nexus 7.

Of course, this latest addition to the Google Play store contains 4G LTE for those moments when you're away from Wi-Fi, and it's right in line with the price of the T-Mobile LTE version. No more and no less.

Nexus 7 with $100 bonus

The Nexus 7 is available on a month-to-month basis with AT&T, but customers can also choose a two-year agreement with the carrier for a bonus offer.

AT&T is offering a $100 bill credit for signing up for a 24-month service agreement on qualified post-paid (individual) plans or Mobile Share plans.

This offer expires on Dec. 31 and isn't nearly as good as the one that T-Mobile is offering. The rival carrier is giving away 2GB of 4G data for one month - and that's without a pesky contract.

However, not everyone trusts the No. 4 Un-carrier's budding 4G LTE network, so AT&T is now an option for those interested in owning a new Nexus 7 away and making the mobile device truly mobile.

Meanwhile, at Verizon...

As AT&T and T-Mobile customers are starting to roll in Nexus 7 LTE, those with the Verizon version are reportedly running into 4G-sized walls.

BuzzMachine's Jeff Jarvis chronicled his days-long headache trying to connect his Nexus 7 to Verizon's LTE network. Trips to the Verizon retail store and tweets later, Jarvis got this response from @VZWSupport:

"@jeffjarvis I'm excited you got your Nexus 7 but not all LTE tablets are created equal. It's not part of our line up & can't be activated."

What's the story, Verizon? (credit: Jeff Jarvis/buzzmachine.com)

It was widely expected that like T-Mobile and AT&T, the Verizon Nexus 7 would support LTE, but so far, support is lacking.

Jarvis even accused Verizon of violating an FCC regulation pertaining to the purchase of LTE-enabling spectrum. The regulation essentially disallows the restriction of LTE service for any device using that spectrum.

The failure to activate the new Nexus 7's LTE, Jarvis argued, not only violates the FCC's rule but also Verizon's own 2008 promise to honor the open use requirement.

There is reportedly a workaround for the issue, though the solution looks to prove Verizon's assertions that LTE "can not [sic] be activated" on the Nexus 7 false.

Users can reportedly activate the device's LTE by swapping out a Verizon SIM from another LTE device. Jarvis himself stuck the SIM card from his Chromebook Pixel into his Nexus 7. "LTE" appeared on the top of the device, as shown in the screen grab from Jarvis' tablet above.

In a statement sent to Android Central, Verizon said: "This is not yet a device that is Verizon 4G LTE certified. We'll let folks know when it's certified."

Stay tuned for more on when LTE becomes available for the Verizon Nexus 7.

Michelle Fitzsimmons contributed to this report.