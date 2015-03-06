Fujitsu Stylistic V535 packs Windows into 8-inch semi-rugged body

Have you ever felt like rugged tablets are too big and not all that mobile? Fujitsu agrees with you, and the company is introducing the new semi-rugged Stylistic V535 tablet with an 8.3-inch display. Unveiled at Mobile World Congress with Windows 8.1, Fujitsu claims that despite its smaller size, the Stylistic V535 doesn't compromise on features or performance.

"In designing its toughest-ever Stylistic, Fujitsu has not overlooked usability or durability, designing the tablet to perform well beyond its ability to withstand water, dust and drops," Fujitsu said of the V535's semi-rugged design.

The Stylistic V535 runs Windows 8.1 on an Intel Atom processor, giving enterprises access to custom or legacy software they wouldn't otherwise be able to use on an iOS or Android slate.

Enterprise-ready

Using a new Fujitsu Shell concept, the Stylistic V535 can be outfitted with interchangeable shells. A Smart Card Smart Shell adds extra security with hardware-based authentication, and a retail shell transforms the V535 into a point-of-sale machine.

For road warriors, the 1.2-pound (0.54kg) Stylistic V535 can also be equipped with optional GPS for navigation and NFC. Those who need to use the V535 at their desks can buy a cradle for connecting a display and mouse.

Given its 8.3-inch display size, the V535 competes in a similar space with consumer-centric Windows slates like the $179 (£120, AU$235) Dell Venue 8 Pro and the $299 (£200, AU$390) Lenovo Yoga Tablet 2 with AnyPen. Non-Windows alternatives include the $399 (£265, AU$520) Apple iPad mini 3 and the Android-powered 8.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 priced at $249 (£165, AU$325).

Fujitsu has not announced pricing at this time, but because of the Stylistic V535's enterprise focus and rugged capabilities, we expect the tablet to be priced higher than consumer offerings.

For comparison, Panasonic's competing 7-inch fully-rugged Windows FZ-M1 tablet costs $1,279 (£845, AU$1,650). The FZ-M1's higher pricing is due in part to the use of Intel's higher power Intel Core i5 processor compared to the Atom processor on the Venue 8 Pro, Lenovo Yoga Tablet 2 and the Fujitsu Stylistic V535.

Rugged tough

Fujitsu bills the V535 as the "first viable alternative" to highly customized, application-specific handhelds for use in hostile work environments, claiming the tablet "stands up to almost anything its users can literally throw at it."

With an IP65 rating, the Stylistic V535 is designed to withstand water and dust. The rating means there is no dust ingress as the tablet is dust-tight. In terms of water resistance, the slate can withstand a jet of water spraying at it for three minutes without damage. Fujitsu claims it can survive drops up to 6 feet, or 1.8m, high.

The Stylistic V535 is designed for industries like aviation, warehousing, retail and logistics. The company says the V535 is designed to work in wider temperature ranges than consumer tablets, making it suitable for use in extreme cold or heat. Fujitsu claims it can be used in temperatures between 14°F and 122°F (-10°C to 50°C).

Specs

The Stylistic V535 has an 8.3-inch WUXGA display. This gives the screen a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. The IPS panel supports multitouch input and passive stylus, and the screen is protected with Gorilla Glass.

The tablet will be powered by Intel's quad-core Atom processor with 64-bit support. Users can choose to have either Windows 8.1 Pro or Embedded 8.1 Pro pre-installed on the slate. The tablet comes with 4GB RAM and the maximum storage configuration is 128GB.

There is support for optional 4G mobile broadband, GPS and NFC. The V535 also has a removable battery that Futjitsu claims will deliver eight hours of computing time.

Availability

The Stylistic V535 is coming in the second quarter of the year, and at this time Fujitsu has not revealed any pricing. Customers can expect the semi-rugged slate in EMEIA and North America.