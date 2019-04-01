Microsoft quietly upgrades Surface Book 2 with 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor

Microsoft has quietly released a new version of its Surface Book 2 laptop that comes with an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, something we'd heard rumors of earlier this month.

This version sits between the entry-level Surface Book 2 with an older 7th generation Intel Core i5 processor, and the high-end version with an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor and discrete Nvidia graphics card.

The 8th generation Core i5 processor in the new mid-range Surface Book 2 is a quad-core affair, as opposed to the 7th gen Core i5 processor in the entry-level, which is only dual-core. This should make the new Surface Book 2 variant much better at multi-tasking, and an overall better performer.

Specs and price

The new version of the Surface Book 2 comes with 8GB of RAM, 256GB PCIe SSD storage and a 13.5-inch display.

It costs $1,499, which is $200 (around £200/AU$280) more than the version with a 7th generation Core i5 processor.

At the moment, this version is only available in the US, but hopefully it will arrive in the UK and Australia soon.

Microsoft also has a 15-inch Surface Book 2, but so far, the 8th generation Core i5 processor is only available for the 13-inch version.

