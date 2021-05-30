Memorial Day TV sales 2021: deals from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and more

Memorial Day TV sales are in full swing with fantastic deals on a range of 4K TVs from all your favorite retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon. We've sorted through all the available offers to bring you the best Memorial TV sales and deals just below.



The Memorial Day sales event is the perfect opportunity to score massive savings on last year's best-selling TVs as well as first-time discounts on 2021 sets. Our Memorial Day TV sales guide includes everything from a budget 32-inch TV to a massive 75-inch set, with features such as HDR and voice control, and at a range of prices – so whatever your viewing needs, you’ll find your perfect TV here.



To make things easier for you, we've split our selection of Memorial Day TV sales into three categories: the outright best TV, the best mid-range TV, and the best budget TV. We've also included a variety of sizes in each category and picked a standout bargain for our Memorial TV deal of the day.



Shop our full list of the best Memorial Day TV sales below, and keep in mind, most offers end tomorrow, so you should take advantage of these epic deals now before it's too late.

Memorial Day TV deal of the day

Sony 75-inch X950H Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $2,599.99 $1,999.99 at Best Buy

Save $600 - Today's Memorial Day TV deal pick is this premium Sony 75-inch 4K TV that has a massive $600 price at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale. This Sony X950H set delivers a cinema-like experience thanks to the 4K HD resolution and Dolby Vision and works with the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

The best Memorial Day TV sales 2021:



The LG CX Series is loaded with premium features and provides cinema-like image quality – perfect for watching the tournament. The 4K TV features millions of OLED pixels that emit their own light, which delivers deep blacks and intense colors for sharp contrast and lifelike images. The smart TV is available in four different screen sizes and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant and features a voice remote.



Shop more of our top picks for the best Memorial Day TV sales

TCL 50-inch 5-Series 4K UHD Roku QLED TV: $599.99 $498 at Walmart

Save $100 - Packed with premium features, Walmart has this TCL 50-inch 4K QLED TV on sale for $498. You're getting a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus voice control and the Roku experience built-in.

Sony 55-inch X800H Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: $999.99 $698 at Walmart

Save $300 - You can get this stunning Sony 55-inch TV for $300 off at Walmart's Memorial Day TV sales event. The 4K TV delivers an exceptional viewing experience with an ultra HD picture that features 4K X-Reality PRO to provide incredible accuracy and brilliant colors.

Vizio 65-inch OLED TV: $1,899.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - This OLED TV has a massive $400 discount for anyone visiting Best Buy's Memorial Day sale. The premium 65-inch Vizio TV features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel.

Our Memorial Day mid-range pick is available in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch screen sizes and is part of Sony's X900H lineup, which means you'll get a stunning picture with impressive upscaling. The Android smart TV also works with the Google Assistant, so you can use your voice to change the channel, launch movies, turn the TV off, and more. The Sony TV will also look attractive in your home thanks to the narrow bezel and ultra-thin design.



Shop more of our top picks for the best mid-range Memorial Day TV sales.

Insignia 43-inch 4K TV: $319.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - At just $279.99, this Insignia 43-inch Fire enabled TV is a fantastic option if you're looking for a budget small-screen set. Featuring HDR, DTS studio sound, and a massive range of channels thanks to the Fire operating system, this already cheap TV is offering a particularly compelling discount this week.

Hisense 55-inch H65 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $399.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - A fantastic price, this Hisense 55-inch set is on sale for $349.99 at the Best Buy Memorial Day TV sales event. The 4K Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and works with the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Samsung 70-inch 6 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $749.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - One of our favorite Memorial Day TV deals, you can get this brilliant Samsung 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $649.99 at Best Buy. The 70-inch set delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors and sharp contrast thanks to the powerful 4K crystal processor.

The Hisense H8G Quantum Series TV comes in a range of sizes, starting at 50 inches and going all the way up to 75 inches. The budget TV features smart capabilities, so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows all in one place using the handy voice remote. You'll enjoy a stunning picture with bright, bold colors and sharp contrast thanks to the Quantum Dot technology and Dolby Vision Atmos.

Shop more of our top picks for the best budget Memorial Day TV sales.

TCL 32-inch HD LED Roku Smart TV: $199.99 $145 at Walmart

Save $55 - If you're working with a small space, Walmart has this TCL 32-inch HD TV on sale for just $145. You're getting smart capabilities with the Roku experience built in, so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.

Insignia 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $429.99 $389.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - You can pick up this 55-inch 4K TV for just $389.99 at Amazon's Memorial Day sale. This smart TV deal has the Fire experience built in, so you can stream your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video from the home screen of your TV.

JVC 70-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $899.99 $548 at Walmart

Save $352 - A fantastic Memorial Day TV deal, this JVC 70-inch 4K TV is on sale for just $548 at Walmart. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in, which gets you seamless access to over 500,000 movies and TV shows from apps like Hulu, Netflix, Disney Plus, and more.

Deals to expect during the Memorial Day TV sales event

May is already a fantastic time to score a cheap TV deal thanks to spring clearance sales from retailers like Best Buy and Walmart. We typically see TV bargains from last year's sets - which means you can find a great TV from brands like Samsung, LG, and Vizio on sale at a super cheap price.



Retailers also typically offer impressive discounts on newer TV sets, but these discounts are few and far between and won't last for long. We recommend that if you see a price you like on a 2021 TV, you should add it to your cart and check out before it's too late.

Shop more TV offers with our list of the best cheap TV deals and sales and the best OLED TV deals.



