The best Memorial Day sales 2019: a guide to the best deals so far



Memorial Day 2019 is officially almost here! That means not only a long holiday weekend but also fantastic deals from your favorite retailers. You can find Black-Friday like prices from Walmart, Home Depot, Amazon and more. Memorial Day sales include huge discounts on grills, laptops, mattresses, patio furniture and more.



To help guide you through all the promotions and offers, we've put together a list of the best sales that are currently going on. We've also hand-picked the top deals from a variety of categories such as appliances, electronics, home items and more. We'll be updating this page regularly, so you don't miss out on any killer deals.



We'll also tell you everything else you need to know about the Memorial Day sales event such as when it starts, retailers that are participating, and what deals you can expect and from what categories.

The best Memorial Day sales:

Our best Memorial Day sale picks:

Smart watches

Fitbit Alta HR $129.95 $74.98 at Amazon

Get the Fitbit Alta HR on sale at Amazon for $74.98. That's a $55 price cut for the ultra-slim fitness tracker that continuously tracks your steps, heart rate, activities, and calories burned.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 40mm $384 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $34 at checkout on the latest model Apple Watch at Amazon. The Series 4 smartwatch features GPS technology and can track popular workouts like yoga, running and cycling.

View Deal

Streaming devices

4K Fire TV Stick Streaming Media Player $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

The 4K Fire TV stick allows you to enjoy a 4K Ultra HD streaming experience that's powered by Alexa. The streaming media player is on sale for $34.99 for Prime members.

View Deal

Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR $59 $49 at Walmart

Save $10 on the Roku Streaming Stick+ that allows you to stream you favorite content in 4K HDR. This deal from Walmart also includes a 30-day free trial of Sling.

View Deal

Smart speakers

Google Home Smart Speaker $129 $99 at Walmart

The Google Home gets a $30 price cut at Walmart. The smart speaker is powered by the Google Assistant so you can ask questions, make calls and play music with the command of your voice.

View Deal

Echo Dot Kids Edition $69.99 $34.99 at Amazon

You can save 50% on the Echo Dot kids edition at Amazon. The smart speaker was designed with kids in mind and can tell stories, play music, answer questions and more.

View Deal

Tablets and laptops

Apple iPad (Latest Model) 128GB Wi-Fi $429.99 $398 at Walmart

Save $32 on the latest model iPad that features a 9.7-inch display and 128GB of storage. The Apple tablet offers 10 hours of battery life and Touch-ID for additional security.



ThinkPad X1 Carbon 14-inch Laptop $1,559 $1,169.25 at Lenovo

You can save $389.75 with coupon THINKMEMORIAL on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop. The 14-inch powerful laptop features a 15-hour battery life and up to 16GB of Memory.



TVs

Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV $380 $299.99 at Amazon

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV with smart capabilities the Toshiba 50-inch TV is on sale at Amazon for $299.99. The UHD TV has the Fire TV experience built-in so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

Mattresses

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress $1,024 $899 at Nectar

Nectar is offering $125 off their memory foam mattress and including two free pillows. The mattress contours your body while also offering support and increased air circulation.

View Deal

Appliances

Eufy RoboVac Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum $289 $199.99 at Walmart

The Eufy RoboVac uses BoostIQ technology to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt. The robot vacuum works with Amazon Alexa and the Google assistant, and you can schedule cleanings with the compatible app.

View Deal

Cosori 3.7 QT Air Fryer $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Make your favorite fried foods at home with 85% less fat with the Cosori Air Fryer at Amazon. The 3.7 QT air fryer features 11 different presets and is dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.

View Deal

Instant Pot Duo Plus 60 Pressure Cooker $129.95 $119.95 at Amazon

Always a popular item during Prime Day, the Instant Pot Duo Plus is on sale for $99.99. The 6 QT pressure cooker combines nine kitchen appliances in one and prepares dishes 70% faster.

View Deal

Software

Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security $109.99 $71.49 at Bitdefender

You can save 35% off on a one, two, or three-year GravityZone Business Security package from Bitdefender. The Bitdefender package provides superior protection and security that you can monitor from a single console.

View Deal

When is Memorial Day 2019?

Memorial Day is an American federal holiday that always falls on the last Monday in May to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. This year Memorial Day is on Monday, May 27, with the long holiday weekend kicking off on Friday the 25.

When do Memorial Day sales start?

Most Memorial Day sales start the week before the actual holiday on Monday the 20, and some retailers don't start their promotions till the weekend before. All sales will last through the holiday weekend, and most will end on Memorial Day.



We'll be updating this page daily with all of the current sales so make sure to check back each day for new discounts and deals.

What are the best Memorial Day sales?

The biggest categories discounted during Memorial Day include appliances, patio, mattresses, and laptops. Because Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, you can find discounts on several outdoor items such as grills, patio furniture, planters, and camping equipment. Retailers like Home Depot and Target are offering up to 40% off patio items.



Memorial Day is also a fantastic time to find deals on mattresses with retailers like Casper and Temper-Pedic participating in sitewide sales. Walmart and Best Buy are just a few retailers that will be discounting top-brand appliances all weekend long, and tech retailers like Dell have fantastic deals on laptops.