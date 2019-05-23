The best Memorial Day sales 2019: a guide to the best deals so far

Memorial Day 2019 is officially almost here! That means not only a long holiday weekend but also fantastic deals from your favorite retailers. You can find Black-Friday like prices from Walmart, Home Depot, Amazon and more. Memorial Day sales include huge discounts on grills, laptops, mattresses, patio furniture and more.
To help guide you through all the promotions and offers, we've put together a list of the best sales that are currently going on. We've also hand-picked the top deals from a variety of categories such as appliances, electronics, home items and more. We'll be updating this page regularly, so you don't miss out on any killer deals.
We'll also tell you everything else you need to know about the Memorial Day sales event such as when it starts, retailers that are participating, and what deals you can expect and from what categories.
The best Memorial Day sales:
- Amazon - deals on appliances, tech and home items
- Walmart - up to 40% off Memorial Day savings
- Nectar - $125 Off + 2 free pillows
- Overstock - Memorial Day blowout, up to 70% off + free shipping
- Mattress Firm - save up to $700 on king and queen mattresses
- Wayfair - up to 70% off all things outdoor
- Bear - use code MD20 to get 20% off + 2 free cloud pillows
- Home Depot - up to 40% off patio furniture, appliances, grills and more
- Lenovo - save up to 50% off on laptops
- World Market - up to 30% off select outdoor
- ThinkGeek - daily doorbuster savings
- TopShop - Memorial Day weekend sale, save up to 50% off
- Best Buy - save up to 30% on appliance top appliance
- All Modern - save up to 65% off sitewide
- Target - up to 30% off home and patio items
- American Eagle - up to 60% off everything
- Serta - save up to $600 on Serta iComfort mattress sets
- Shopbop - up to 40% off 5,000+ styles
- Purple - $100 off mattresses + free sheets
- Tempur-Pedic save up to $700 on select mattress sets
- J Crew - 35% off wear now styles with code HISUMMER
- Lowe's - up to 30% off patio furniture and decor
- Dell - save up to 50% on PCs and electronics
- Bloomingdale's - extra 20% off sale and clearance
- Bed Bath & Beyond - up to 50% off savings sitewide
- Newegg - Memorial Day markdowns, save on TVs, laptops and more
Our best Memorial Day sale picks:
Smart watches
Fitbit Alta HR
$129.95 $74.98 at Amazon
Get the Fitbit Alta HR on sale at Amazon for $74.98. That's a $55 price cut for the ultra-slim fitness tracker that continuously tracks your steps, heart rate, activities, and calories burned.
View Deal
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm
$279 $199 at Walmart
Save $80 on the Apple Watch Series 3 at Walmart. The health-focused smartwatch features GPS technology and heart rate monitoring.
View Deal
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 40mm
$384 $349.99 at Amazon
Save $34 at checkout on the latest model Apple Watch at Amazon. The Series 4 smartwatch features GPS technology and can track popular workouts like yoga, running and cycling.
View Deal
Streaming devices
4K Fire TV Stick Streaming Media Player
$49.99 $34.99 at Amazon
The 4K Fire TV stick allows you to enjoy a 4K Ultra HD streaming experience that's powered by Alexa. The streaming media player is on sale for $34.99 for Prime members.
View Deal
Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR
$59 $49 at Walmart
Save $10 on the Roku Streaming Stick+ that allows you to stream you favorite content in 4K HDR. This deal from Walmart also includes a 30-day free trial of Sling.
View Deal
Smart speakers
Google Home Smart Speaker
$129 $99 at Walmart
The Google Home gets a $30 price cut at Walmart. The smart speaker is powered by the Google Assistant so you can ask questions, make calls and play music with the command of your voice.
View Deal
Echo Dot Kids Edition
$69.99 $34.99 at Amazon
You can save 50% on the Echo Dot kids edition at Amazon. The smart speaker was designed with kids in mind and can tell stories, play music, answer questions and more.
View Deal
Tablets and laptops
Apple iPad (Latest Model) 128GB Wi-Fi
$429.99 $398 at Walmart
Save $32 on the latest model iPad that features a 9.7-inch display and 128GB of storage. The Apple tablet offers 10 hours of battery life and Touch-ID for additional security.
Dell Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 Laptop $
599.99 $479.99 at Dell
Save $150 and receive free shipping on the Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 laptop at Dell. The 14-inch laptop features a touch-screen display and an 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8265U Processor.
View Deal
ThinkPad X1 Carbon 14-inch Laptop
$1,559 $1,169.25 at Lenovo
You can save $389.75 with coupon THINKMEMORIAL on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop. The 14-inch powerful laptop features a 15-hour battery life and up to 16GB of Memory.
TVs
Samsung 40-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
$299.99 $228 at Walmart
A fantastic price for a 40-inch 4K TV with smart capabilities, the Samsung 40NU6070 is on sale at Walmart for just $228.
View Deal
Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV
$380 $299.99 at Amazon
A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV with smart capabilities the Toshiba 50-inch TV is on sale at Amazon for $299.99. The UHD TV has the Fire TV experience built-in so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.
View Deal
LG 65UK6090PUA 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart HDR TV
$799.99 $549.99 at Walmart
You can save $250 on the top-rated LG 65-inch 4K TV from Walmart. The UHD TV features webOS so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV.
View Deal
Mattresses
Simmons Beautyrest Recharge Ashaway 11-inch Queen Mattress
$899 $699 at Mattress Firm
You can save $200 on the Recharge Ashaway plush queen mattress at Mattress Firm. You can also get a king size mattress for the original price of a queen.
View Deal
Lucid 10-inch Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress
$379.99 $224.59 at Walmart
Sleep easy on the Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress that's currently on sale at Walmart for $224.59. The 10-inch firm mattress features a high-density foam base that offers support and comfort.
View Deal
The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress
$1,024 $899 at Nectar
Nectar is offering $125 off their memory foam mattress and including two free pillows. The mattress contours your body while also offering support and increased air circulation.
View Deal
Appliances
Eufy RoboVac Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
$289 $199.99 at Walmart
The Eufy RoboVac uses BoostIQ technology to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt. The robot vacuum works with Amazon Alexa and the Google assistant, and you can schedule cleanings with the compatible app.
View Deal
Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
$399.99 $279.99 at Walmart
Save $120 on the Dyson V7 Cordless Stick Vacuum at Walmart. The Dyson V7 transforms into a handheld vacuum and offers up to 30-minutes of run time.
View Deal
Cosori 3.7 QT Air Fryer
$99.99 $79.99 at Amazon
Make your favorite fried foods at home with 85% less fat with the Cosori Air Fryer at Amazon. The 3.7 QT air fryer features 11 different presets and is dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.
View Deal
Instant Pot Duo Plus 60 Pressure Cooker
$129.95 $119.95 at Amazon
Always a popular item during Prime Day, the Instant Pot Duo Plus is on sale for $99.99. The 6 QT pressure cooker combines nine kitchen appliances in one and prepares dishes 70% faster.
View Deal
Software
Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security
$109.99 $71.49 at Bitdefender
You can save 35% off on a one, two, or three-year GravityZone Business Security package from Bitdefender. The Bitdefender package provides superior protection and security that you can monitor from a single console.
View Deal
ExpressVPN | 1 year |
$12.95 $6.67 per month and 3 months FREE
With fast speeds, 24/7 live chat, and best-in-class encryption, ExpressVPN is TechRadar's #1 trusted offshore VPN for privacy and unblocking content worldwide. Today's deal includes a no-hassle 30-day money-back guarantee, a massive 49% discount off suggested retail price AND 15 months for the price of 12.
View Deal
When is Memorial Day 2019?
Memorial Day is an American federal holiday that always falls on the last Monday in May to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. This year Memorial Day is on Monday, May 27, with the long holiday weekend kicking off on Friday the 25.
When do Memorial Day sales start?
Most Memorial Day sales start the week before the actual holiday on Monday the 20, and some retailers don't start their promotions till the weekend before. All sales will last through the holiday weekend, and most will end on Memorial Day.
We'll be updating this page daily with all of the current sales so make sure to check back each day for new discounts and deals.
What are the best Memorial Day sales?
The biggest categories discounted during Memorial Day include appliances, patio, mattresses, and laptops. Because Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, you can find discounts on several outdoor items such as grills, patio furniture, planters, and camping equipment. Retailers like Home Depot and Target are offering up to 40% off patio items.
Memorial Day is also a fantastic time to find deals on mattresses with retailers like Casper and Temper-Pedic participating in sitewide sales. Walmart and Best Buy are just a few retailers that will be discounting top-brand appliances all weekend long, and tech retailers like Dell have fantastic deals on laptops.
