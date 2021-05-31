Memorial Day Apple Watch deals can save you serious cash on every model right now

Memorial Day Apple Watch deals can snag you a top of the range smartwatch for a fantastic price today, with savings hitting everything from the smallest of Series 3 models to the largest of Series 6. Memorial Day hasn't hit smartwatch sales too hard this year, so these offers are looking particularly popular among those who held out for a discount.

In fact, we're seeing Memorial Day smartwatch sales hitting every model right now, with the lowest price sitting on the 38mm Apple Watch Series 3. The older device is still fully supported by Apple, but simply drops some of the newer, fancier features of the SE and Series 6. You'll find it down to just $169 at Walmart right now (was $199), or you can upgrade to the 43mm model for $199.

However, those after the latest and greatest can also save $70 on the Series 6 at Amazon. Now available for $329.99 (was $399.99), the most recent release is offering excellent value for money right now.

If the model you're after hasn't already been highlighted, though, you can rest assured that today's Memorial Day Apple Watch deals have you covered. Verizon is offering $100 off every model when you trade in your old device, leaving us with some of the best prices yet.

Today's best Memorial Day Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $199 $169 at Walmart

Walmart has the best-selling Apple Watch 3 in stock and on sale for $169. This is a great price on a super cheap Apple smartwatch that is still fully supported by the latest updates.

Apple Watch Series 3, 43mm: $229 $199 at Amazon

If you're after a larger sized Apple Watch we'd recommend checking out Amazon's smartwatch deals. The 43mm model is on sale for $199 right now, a $30 discount down from its previous $229 spot.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399.99 $329.99 at Amazon

There's an impressive $70 price cut on the Apple Watch 6 at Amazon's Memorial Day smartwatch sales. The 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring (although most won't use that), an ECG app, and elevation tracking.

Cellular Apple Watch: $100 off all models with trade-in at Verizon

If you're looking to trade in your old smartwatch for a new cellular model, Verizon is offering $100 off all models right now. That means you can pick up one of the best Memorial Day Apple Watch deals on the market, and the biggest saving we've seen yet.

We're rounding up all the latest Apple Watch deals on our main guide to the best discounts, but you'll also find a range of Memorial Day Apple sales and Best Buy Memorial Day sales still live right now as well.