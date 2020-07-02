Man City vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch the match online from anywhere

By now, you probably already know that Liverpool are 2019/20 Premier League champions. The Merseyside club has blown away the competition and then some, currently sitting more than 20 points clear of last year's winners, Manchester City. Who, incidentally, they're facing tonight in a clash that was once a potential title decider, but is now is being played purely for pride. Here's how to live stream Man City vs Liverpool today and watch Premier League football online from anywhere.

How to watch Man City vs Liverpool Kick-off time for Man City vs Liverpool is 8.15pm BST today, which is 3.15pm ET / 12.15pm PT in the US. The match is being shown in the UK on Sky Sports, so anyone can watch it with a Now TV Sky Sports monthly pass. In the US, it's on NBCSN so Sling TV's great value Blue package will let you stream the Premier League today - grab a FREE 14-day Sling TV trial to see if it's right for you.

In fact, Premier League tradition dictates that Man City will give Liverpool a guard of honour as they take to the pitch in their first match as champions. For City fans, this is surely a rare case they're happy the Etihad Stadium is off limits to specators...

But while tonight's match may appear to be a formality, there's still plenty at stake - at least for Liverpool. There's a plethora of records Jurgen Klopp's neu-Invincibles can break this season, including most points in a single Premier League season. The Reds need 15 from an available 21 heading into tonight if they want to break...wait for it...Man City's record 2017/18 haul of 100 points.

The Reds are also currently on track to record the biggest title winning margin, with the 23 point lead they enjoy over City being superior to...oh dear...City's 2017/18 first-place gap of 19 points. You get the idea. While the Premier League trophy is back at Anfield for the first time in 30 years, there's still loads for both sides to play for today. Here's how to watch Man City vs Liverpool - live stream the Premier League game online from anywhere with the help of our guide.

How to watch Man City vs Liverpool from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage, you'll almost certainly need a VPN to do so. This is because of geo-blocking, which means that most City vs Liverpool live streams will only be available in specific regions. However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this problem and is remarkably easy to set up and use.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. ExpressVPN (which also comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months extra free when you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football. There's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming sport like today's Manchester City vs Liverpool match.

How to watch Man City vs Liverpool: live stream the Premier League in the UK

This Thursday's match will be shown exclusively live in the UK by Sky Sports. Coverage starts at 8pm BST, with kick-off set for 8.15pm BST, on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Sky Sports subscribers have the option of the Sky Go app for easy streaming on phones, tablets, PCs, laptops, consoles and more. But if you're not a Sky subscriber, don't worry - you can still easily watch Liverpool vs Man City online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day - though the monthly pass, currently £10 off and down to just £25, is much better value and gets you all of Sky's remaining Premier League matches (the broadcaster owns the rights to the lion's share of the restart fixtures), as well as PGA Tour golf, F1 racing, Australian sports like the NRL and AFL, and much more. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can still live stream City vs Liverpool and watch the Premier League from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow our instructions above.

FREE Man City vs Liverpool live stream: watch online in the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season and kick-off for Man City vs Liverpool is at 3.15pm ET or 12.15pm PT. It's being shown on NBCSN, so it's easily available on either linear TV or via the NBC Sports website live stream - provided you've got cable, of course. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package and there's currently a FREE 14-day Sling TV trial on offer which will let you stream Liverpool vs City without paying a penny - and catch a whole lot more soccer, too! Another top option is Hulu, whose Hulu + Live TV package costs $54.99 a month but is a complete cable replacement service - and offers its own FREE 1-week trial. Check it out for yourself - as well as live TV, you also get all the usual bells and whistles that have made Hulu the streaming service to beat in the eyes of many, include its complete arsenal of exclusive and on demand content. If you subscribe to a US-based service but find yourself unable to access it because yo're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Man City vs Liverpool: live stream in Canada for FREE

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this Manchester City vs Liverpool clash, where kick-off is set for 3.15pm ET / 12pm PT today. Better still, there's a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Man City vs Liverpool and watch online in Australia

Down Under, Optus Sport now has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live - including all the restart matches. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one of the best VPNs as outlined above. Kick-off in Australia is at 5.15am AEST on Friday, July 3.

How to watch City vs Liverpool online: New Zealand live stream details

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch Man City vs Liverpool live at 7am NZST on the morning of Friday, July 3. It offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

How to get a Liverpool vs City live stream

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games and this match pitting City against Liverpool kicks off just after midnight at 12:45am IST (New Delhi time) in the early hours of Friday, July 3. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.