Man City vs Leicester City live stream: how to watch 2021 Community Shield free in UK and abroad

Pep Guardiola's Premier League champs take on the FA Cup winning Foxes at Wembley Stadium this afternoon in a battle to claim the 2021/22 season's first piece of silverware.

Our guide below will explain how to watch a Man City vs Leicester live stream and follow today's Community Shield 2021 game from anywhere today. We have details of the Man City vs Leicester kick-off time, TV channels and where you can watch absolutely FREE!

Marking the beginning of the domestic season, last year's match was won by Arsenal who beat the then-champions Liverpool on penalties.

Both Leicester and Man City have reinforced during the close season, with the Foxes splashing out on new Zambian striker Patson Daka and highly regarded Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare, while also picking up Ryan Bertrand from Southampton on a free.

All eyes will be nevertheless on whether Man City's new £100m man Jack Grealish plays following his move from Aston Villa earlier in the week.

Both teams will be looking to get their new campaigns off to a winning start, but who will walk away with this year's Community Shield? Follow our guide below as we explain how to get a Man City vs Leicester live stream and watch the match from wherever you are in the world and for FREE.

How to watch a FREE Man City vs Leicester live stream online in the UK

In the UK, this year's Community Shield is being shown on ITV1, with coverage starting at 4.30pm BST ahead of kick-off at 5.15pm BST. As it's ITV, anyone located in the UK can tune in for FREE - you'll be in possession of a valid UK TV Licence, of course. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, you can also live stream Man City vs Leicester free by firing up ITV Hub, which has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. Not in the UK right now? No worries - just use a VPN to port yourself back home, then watch live as usual.

How to live stream the Community Shield 2021 from outside your country

We've detailed how you can watch Man City vs Leicester from the UK, US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand down below, but bear in mind that if you're abroad at any point during the tournament, you won't be able to live stream the football via your usual domestic broadcaster.

This is because of geo-blocking, which restricts certain services and content to specific parts of the world. However, you can get around geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to live stream the 2021 Community Shield from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've thoroughly tested all of the major VPNs, and our No. 1 pick is ExpressVPN. It's fast, easy to use, and packs a great range of security features. You can also use it across a huge range of devices, including Android and Apple smartphones, the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. If you want to stay safe online and watch your preferred broadcast from anywhere, you won't find anything better than ExpressVPN. Better still, you can get an extra 3 months FREE if you sign up for an annual plan. And there's nothing to lose, because if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is really simple - as easy as one-two-three, in fact!

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top overall choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the country where your home broadcaster is based

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to BBC iPlayer and log-in as usual

How to watch Man City vs Leicester City in the US

Community Shield coverage is in the US is being handled by ESPN, with the match set to kick off Stateside at 12.15pm ET / 9.15am PT. However, the game won’t be available to watch on any of ESPN’s linear channels and will instead be shown on the sports network’s streaming service ESPN Plus. ESPN Plus only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. Got ESPN+ but you're away from the US this weekend? You can solve issues around geo-blocking by using a VPN and setting your server to one back at home.

Can I live stream the Community Shield 2021 in Australia?

It's not great news for Aussie footy fans, with no confirmed broadcaster Down Under for this year's instalment of the annual curtain raiser to the English Premier League. The only alternative is to use the most effective VPN you can find as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there.

How to watch Man City vs Leicester: live stream Community Shield 2021 soccer in Canada

Canadians can watch the Man City vs Leicester game on Sportsnet. If you get the service as part of your cable deal, then you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider on the Sportsnet website and get access to a Community Shield 2021 live stream, with kick-off set for 12.15pm ET / 9.15am PT. If you don't have cable, you'll be well-served by its digital platform. The TVA Sports Direct streaming service costs just $19.99 a month, and work across a range of devices, including phones, computers and tablets. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get a Community Shield 2021 live stream if you're away from Canada when the game is on.

How to watch Man City vs Leicester online in New Zealand