MacBook Air (2020) hits lowest price ever on Prime Day with this Amazon deal

We're no stranger to MacBook Air deals here at TechRadar. In fact, the brand new MacBook Air (2020) has gone on sale before. Today, however, it's reached its lowest price ever at just $899 - a neat $100 saving from its launch price.

This Prime Day MacBook Air deal is a fantastic buy, considering this new model comes packed with a 10th gen Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, which is so much better than the piffling 128GB you got on the previous iteration. Of course, it also looks amazing thanks to the 13.3-inch Retina display, although you didn't need us to tell you that - MacBook Airs have always had fantastic displays.



What's more, this Prime Day MacBook Air deal is open to everyone - unlike many of the other best Amazon Prime Day deals, which either require Amazon Prime membership or for you to sign up for a free 30-day trial. Simply choose whichever color and storage size you want and voilà - instant saving.

Not in the US or interested in other MacBook deals? Check out the best prices across the whole range just below.

Prime Day MacBook Air deal - its lowest price ever

Apple MacBook Air (2020, 256GB): $999 $899.99 at Amazon

The new MacBook Air is in stock, on sale for its lowest price ever, and you don't even need to be a Prime member to score this deal today. We'd call that a win-win situation, especially since this baseline Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD variant is so, so much better value than last year's iteration.

