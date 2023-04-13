Where to buy Nvidia RTX 4070: where to find stock right now

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 is here at long last, going on sale on April 13, 2023, for a US MSRP of $599 (about £500 / 870), and midrange gamers finally have a graphics card that they might actually be able to afford — if they can find one to buy.

Naturally, demand for what is arguably the best graphics card for most gamers out there is through the roof, and while we haven't seen the kind of awful bot swarms buying up stock within seconds as we did back in 2020, there are still plenty of shopping carts that are going empty right now.

To help you find a new RTX 4070, we're trawling the entire internet looking for stock wherever we can find it (though we'll be skipping eBay and other reseller sites, because eff those folks). As we turn up new stock over the next few hours and over the next few days, we're going to bring what we find right here so you can jump on it ASAP.

We know how hard it's been to find a new graphics card over the past few years. We've covered the GPU stock crisis extensively — and infuriated more than a few crypto bros in the process with some of our hot takes — and so we've never been more excited to help you finally get the GPU upgrade you've been waiting for. We promise, it's totally worth it.