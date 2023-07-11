Live
Prime Day deals LIVE: the best offers from Amazon's sale we recommend
Top picks from Amazon Prime Day from the TechRadar team
- early sales now live
- invite-only deals
- Fire TVs from $99.99
- 65% off Amazon devices
Amazon Prime Day starts in a matter of hours and we're ready to guide you through the sale here at TechRadar with live updates on all the best deals that are available across the two-day event.
Myself and countless members of the TechRadar team that you'll hear from today have covered many Amazon Prime Day sales. We'll use those years of experience and deals-hunting nous to filter out the treasures from the trash. We're sticking to deals on the top-rated products that we've tested and any stellar bargains on some of our favorite bits of gadgetry that we think you need to see.
5 best Amazon Prime Day deals right now
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was
$54.99now $24.99 at Amazon
- Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was
$329.99now $249.99 at Amazon
- Amazon Smart Plug: was
$24.99now $12.99 at Amazon
- Hisense U6 58-inch QLED TV: was
$599.99now $349.99 at Amazon
- Apple MacBook Air (M1): was
$999.99now $749.99 at Amazon
All Amazon Prime Day deals
- Amazon Devices: up to 60% off Fire TV Stick
- Apple: iPad and MacBook - lowest-ever prices
- Back to school: essentials from $25
- Cameras: up to 20% off Canon
- Headphones: Echo Buds from $34.99
- Kitchen: Instant Pot from $79.99
- Laptops: devices from $129.99
- Networking: up to 69% off eero Wifi routers
- Security: up to 50% off Ring doorbells
- Smartwatch: Fitbit from $59
- Tablets: Fire HD 8 tablet - $45 off
- TVs: smart TVs from $64.99
- Vacuums: 36% off Dyson
It's not just Amazon running a big sale this week
While you might be thinking that all we care about this week is Amazon Prime Day, other retailers are looking to take a piece of the pie with their own sales. One of these is the Walmart Plus Week.
The retailer has launched hundreds of deals that give Amazon a run for its money, with record-low prices on 4K TVs, laptops, appliances, furniture, and headphones from all the leading brands.
The catch? You have to be a Walmart Plus member to shop the deals today – the sale is fully accessible for everyone from July 11. The good news, though, is that Walmart is offering a rare 50% discount on its Walmart Plus membership, bringing the cost of an annual membership down to just $45.
If you've signed up or are happy to wait until tomorrow, here are some of the best offers worth checking out.
LG 65-inch 4K UHD NanoCell 80 Series Smart TV: was
$698 now $498 at Walmart
This LG NanoCell TV is a great option if you want a premium display but don't want to shell out for an OLED or QLED model. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.
VIZIO 75-inch M6 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV: was
$898 now $698 at Walmart
This is a deal that will go fast – the massive 75-inch Vizio QLED TV is on sale for a record-low price of $698. The M6 Series delivers a fantastic picture with brilliant colors thanks to the Quantum Color display and Dolby Vision Bright mode. You're also getting DTS Virtual:X, smart capabilities, and a handy voice remote.
Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS), 2020: was
$279 now $149 at Walmart
While this deal on the first-generation Apple Watch SE isn't part of the Walmart Plus Week sale, it's a fantastic bargain that we had to include on our list. Apple's budget smartwatch is a great choice for someone who just wants basic functions like activity tracking, calorie counting, and sleep tracking, plus the ability to see notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: was
$99 now $49 at Walmart
The Galaxy Buds Plus often get overshadowed by Apple's AirPods, but they're highly capable wireless earbuds. They're packing quality sound thanks tuning by audio specialists AKG, all-day battery life, and Ambient Aware technology that lets you filter outside noise. Today's deal at Walmart brings the price down to just $49, which is the lowest price we've ever seen.
Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum: was
$349 now $199 at Walmart
Shark vacuums are superbly designed, cheaper than models from rival Dyson, and excellent for pesky pet hair and for accessing hard-to-reach spots. This lightweight cordless model is a great choice, and it's now down to a record-low price of $199 in Walmart's Plus Week sale.
HP 15.6-inch Intel Pentium Silver N5030 laptop: was
$569.99 now $539.99 at Walmart
If you're looking to pick up a cheap laptop deal at Walmart's Plus Week sale, this 15-inch HP laptop is down to $539.99. For that price, you're getting an Intel Pentium N5030 quad-core processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and 10-hour battery life.
JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Speaker: was
$99.95 now $69.95 at Walmart
This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the JBL Flip 5, and beats Amazon's current deal by $20. The portable speaker provides over 12 hours of playtime, and it's made with durable fabric and features an IPX7 waterproof design, making it the perfect companion for outdoor entertainment.
Already a bestseller: the Apple iPad 10.2 for its lowest-ever price
Apple's entry-level iPad for the cheapest price we've ever seen it. What's more to say?
The everyday tablet is a steal at this price if you need an all-around streaming machine that can handle productivity work and also a bit of light gaming. It's getting now old, sure, but it's still more than capable of many of your portable computing needs.
Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was
$329.99 now $249.99 at Amazon
This is a return to the lowest price ever for the last-generation iPad for Prime Day after an extra discount is automatically applied at the checkout. It may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review: whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Ultimately, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, it doesn't get better than this.
3 early Prime Day deals under $20 that we've actually bought
Who doesn't want to snag a cheap gadget during Prime Day? Amazon's early set of deals includes discounts on its devices, and the prices are the best we've ever seen. That means you can score incredibly useful, high-tech smart home gadgets for cheap.
In fact, Deals Editor Mackenzie Frazer found a handful of fantastic devices for so little money that she's actually already bought them. Here's what's already gone into her basket and why she bought them before Prime Day has even begun.
Blink Mini security camera: was
$34.99 now $17.50 at Amazon
I've had my eye on the best-selling Blink Mini for a while now, and now that it's discounted to just $17.50 - I'm adding it to my cart. The Blink Mini is a compact smart indoor security camera that works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected. It's small enough that you can pack it in your suitcase for travel, which is what I plan on doing. Today's early Prime Day deal is the lowest price we've ever seen and beats last year's Black Friday offer.
Amazon Smart Plug: was
$24.99 now $12.99 at Amazon
Add smart capabilities to any device in your home with the best-selling Amazon Smart Plug on sale for just $12.99. With over 500,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the smart plug works with Amazon Alexa, so you can turn on lights and appliances using just your voice. Today's deal matches the record-low we saw at last year's Black Friday sale.
All-new Echo Pop: was
$39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon
I already own the 3rd-generation Echo Dot, and I can't imagine life without it. The smart speaker plays music, answers any question I throw at it, and tells me the weather forecast - all I have to do is ask Alexa. The all-new Echo Pop is Amazon's latest smart speaker and shares all the same features I love about the Echo Dot but in a compact design. The best part? It's now on sale for just $17.99 - a price too good to pass up.
You want TVs? We got TVs from $64.99
Amazon Fire TVs have expanded over recent years beyond their origins as a range of cheap and budget-friendly displays to also incorporate more premium technology and features. And yet they remain affordable options - even more so with these early deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day that drop many Fire TVs to their lowest-ever prices.
You've seen the $99 display above, but thre are many options if you want something a little larger or with more advanced tech to give you an even better picture quality.
• See all TVs at Amazon from $64.99
These are strong offers on many TVs that haven't been as low as this before, so we recommend any if you're ready to buy today. This is also just a taste of what's to come, too, as more Amazon Prime Day TV deals launch in the days ahead, and you can stick with us for all of our top picks on everything from Hisense to LG and more.
Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD Smart TV: was
$199.99 now $129.99 at Amazon
Amazon's early Prime Day deals also include Fire TVs, like this 32-inch display on sale for just $129.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV is just a basic HD display, you get smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control at a bargain price.
Hisense U6 58-inch QLED 4K Smart TV: was
$599.99 now $349.99 at Amazon
An unbelievably low price for this reasonably-sized 4K QLED TV from Hisense. The Quantum Dot technology inside means the display can deliver a brighter image with better lighting and more accurate contrast so pictures really pop. TVs with these capabilities usually cost at this double this deal price. And, with the Fire TV interface, you get easy access to all the top streaming apps just a button press or voice command away.
Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV: was
$519.99 now $339.99 at Amazon
For a more modern option, this Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is a strong buy for your everyday TV viewing following this $180 discount. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear and vibrant image for TV shows, movies and sports. All major streaming apps are built-in, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa.
Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was
$1,049.99 now $719.99 at Amazon
If you're looking for a big-screen budget display in today's early Prime Day deals, you can get this 75-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for a fantastic price of $719.99. Rated four stars in our Amazon Fire TV Omni Series review for affordability and value for money, it features 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free controls with Alexa.
Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni QLED Series: was
$1,099.99 now $899.99 at Amazon
Amazon's recent Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local array dimming and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's especially rare to find a TV of this size and with these high-end features anywhere close to under $1,000, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality.
Don't miss your chance to sign up for these 'invite-only' deals
Our Deals Editor Alex Whitelock originally scoffed at the idea of these 'invite-only' Prime Day deals. Sure, it's a bit of a gimmick to drive up some interest and artifical scarcity, but when the offers are genuinely good then we can forgive the cheesy marketing stunt this time.
So, what's on offer?
Well, there's a fully-featured 43-inch Amazon Fire TV for a ridiculous price of just $99 - which is only made possible after a whopping $300 off discount. Another amazing deal is on the brand new Motorola Razr Plus foldable smartphone, which is currently going for just $849 (was $999). For context, this device is barely a few weeks old and one of the best foldable devices you can buy right now according to our Motorola Razr Plus review.
There's a handful more you can sign up for below. After that you'll just have to keep your fingers crossed that Amazon will email you to let you know you've been lucky enough to actually buy one of them.
Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was
$399.99 now $99.99 at Amazon
Invite-only: We almost never see TVs of this size for under $100, so this is one of the best Prime Day deals so far. It's a simple and straightforward 4K TV that's great for general day-to-day viewing. Of course, it isn't packed with high-end features, but it still supports 4K resolutions and HDR 10 for superior picture quality. Smart features included the Fire TV interface with all the big streaming apps and voice controls for easier navigation.
Motorola Razr Plus: was
$999.99 now $849.99 at Amazon
Invite-only: The Motorola Razr Plus has only been available for a matter of days so it's surprising and exciting to see it's already discounted by $150 for Prime Day. In our Motorola Razr Plus review, we called this one of the best foldable phones on the market thanks to the stylish design, large cover display and responsive performance. That should be enough reason to get your attention if you're looking for the new cool in phones.
JBL Live 660NC: was
$199.95 now $89.95 at Amazon
Invite-only: A great price for a budget pair of over-ear headphones from JBL. With over 70% of five-star reviews on Amazon, they are an excellent alternative to pricier cans from the likes of Bose and Sony for most listeners. In terms of features, you get up to 40 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation switched on - and 50 with if off. There's also support for multi-point connectivity so you can switch between multiple devices hassle-free.
Echo Dot Stand (Star Wars Editions): was
$39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon
Invite-only: Want to jazz up your bland Echo Dot with a funky stand? How about one of these Star Wars-themed options that will light up whenever you make a request through Alexa? It's a bit silly, sure, but a bit of fun if you or another are fans of adventures in a galaxy far, far away. It's compatible with both the 4th and 5th Gen Echo Dot and there are three options available: Darth Vader, Stormtrooper and The Mandalorian.
Acer Swift X: was
$912 now $629.99 at Amazon
Invite-only: If you need a workstation laptop for advanced tasks such as photo and video editing or coding then this Acer Swift X is fantastic value for money. Components include an AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, plus a dedicated RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. A backlit keyboard and 14-inch IPS display round out a quality machine for the price that we'd usually expect to see for around $1,000.
SodaStream E-Terra: was
$159.99 now $89.99 at Amazon
Invite-only: Get $70 off this SodaStream starter kit that comes with the main sparkling water maker, a 60L Co2 cylinder and a dishwasher-safe reusable bottle. With all that kit, you can carbonate up to 60 litres of water from one cylinder. It also supports all SodaStream flavors if you have a preferred drink of choice that you'd like to create instead.
Best deal yet? Amazon's top Fire Stick falls to a record-low price
There was no need to wait for Prime Day if you planned to pick up one of Amazon's popular streaming devices as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max was slashed to its cheapest price ever in the week before the sale.
It remains that low now, so we definitely recommend this as a simple and affordable way to stream video in ultra-high definition 4K resolution on any TV with an HDMI port - including many older sets.
In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we felt this version pushed the streaming stick to its limits with excellent performance for the price and did everything you need for watching shows and films in 4K. The accessibility features were handy, too, including voice controls to make navigation easier and connect with other smart home devices.
Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was
$54.99 now $24.99 at Amazon
This is the lowest price we've seen for Amazon's premium streaming device so one to snap up without needing to wait for Prime Day. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the better spec means it's faster when you're navigating apps and can make use of WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable streaming experience.
Welcome to our live coverage of Amazon Prime Day 2023
It's the calm before the storm. In just a few hours, the switch will be flipped and thousands of Amazon Prime Day deals will go live at the major retailer to kick off its big summer sale.
Offers have actually been available for the past week or so, though, when Amazon dropped dozens of discounts on its own brand devices, Fire TVs and select popular products from Apple, Samsung, Roomba and more.
We'll continue sharing any of these you may have missed in the run-up to the sale's start time of 3am ET.
Then, when Amazon Prime Day starts, we'll switch to bring you all the best deals from across the 48-hour that have been picked by TechRadar experts. Expect some of our most highly-rated tech, fantastic value budget options and lots of useful cheap gadgets that we can't live without.
Let's do this.
