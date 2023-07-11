Prime Day deals LIVE: the best offers from Amazon's sale we recommend

Refresh

(Image credit: Future) Already a bestseller: the Apple iPad 10.2 for its lowest-ever price Apple's entry-level iPad for the cheapest price we've ever seen it. What's more to say? The everyday tablet is a steal at this price if you need an all-around streaming machine that can handle productivity work and also a bit of light gaming. It's getting now old, sure, but it's still more than capable of many of your portable computing needs. Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249.99 at Amazon

This is a return to the lowest price ever for the last-generation iPad for Prime Day after an extra discount is automatically applied at the checkout. It may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review: whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Ultimately, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, it doesn't get better than this. Best Buy: $269.99 | Walmart: $279

3 early Prime Day deals under $20 that we've actually bought Who doesn't want to snag a cheap gadget during Prime Day? Amazon's early set of deals includes discounts on its devices, and the prices are the best we've ever seen. That means you can score incredibly useful, high-tech smart home gadgets for cheap. In fact, Deals Editor Mackenzie Frazer found a handful of fantastic devices for so little money that she's actually already bought them. Here's what's already gone into her basket and why she bought them before Prime Day has even begun. Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $17.50 at Amazon

I've had my eye on the best-selling Blink Mini for a while now, and now that it's discounted to just $17.50 - I'm adding it to my cart. The Blink Mini is a compact smart indoor security camera that works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected. It's small enough that you can pack it in your suitcase for travel, which is what I plan on doing. Today's early Prime Day deal is the lowest price we've ever seen and beats last year's Black Friday offer. Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Amazon

Add smart capabilities to any device in your home with the best-selling Amazon Smart Plug on sale for just $12.99. With over 500,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the smart plug works with Amazon Alexa, so you can turn on lights and appliances using just your voice. Today's deal matches the record-low we saw at last year's Black Friday sale. All-new Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

I already own the 3rd-generation Echo Dot, and I can't imagine life without it. The smart speaker plays music, answers any question I throw at it, and tells me the weather forecast - all I have to do is ask Alexa. The all-new Echo Pop is Amazon's latest smart speaker and shares all the same features I love about the Echo Dot but in a compact design. The best part? It's now on sale for just $17.99 - a price too good to pass up.

Best deal yet? Amazon's top Fire Stick falls to a record-low price There was no need to wait for Prime Day if you planned to pick up one of Amazon's popular streaming devices as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max was slashed to its cheapest price ever in the week before the sale. It remains that low now, so we definitely recommend this as a simple and affordable way to stream video in ultra-high definition 4K resolution on any TV with an HDMI port - including many older sets. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we felt this version pushed the streaming stick to its limits with excellent performance for the price and did everything you need for watching shows and films in 4K. The accessibility features were handy, too, including voice controls to make navigation easier and connect with other smart home devices. Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen for Amazon's premium streaming device so one to snap up without needing to wait for Prime Day. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the better spec means it's faster when you're navigating apps and can make use of WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable streaming experience.