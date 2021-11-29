Live now: Cyber Monday Dyson deals, finding the top vacuum and Airwrap sales

Live
If you're looking for a great Cyber Monday deal on a Dyson vacuum cleaner or hair styler, you've come to the right place, as we're hoovering up all the best sales across the world wide web.
If you're looking for a powerful Dyson vacuum like the V8 or V11, or on the hunt for a Dyson Airwrap or Corrale hair styler, we're tracking down the hottest Cyber Monday deals in both the US and the UK.
Dyson's robot vacuums, fans, air purifiers, and other appliances are on our radar too, as we scour all the biggest retailers (and some smaller ones too) to bring you a deal if you're desperate to buy one before Christmas.
Some of these deals will only be around for a short time so, go on, bookmark this page and come back again soon to make sure you don't miss a thing.
Today's best US Dyson deals
- Dyson: up to $120 off selected appliances for Cyber Monday
- Amazon: the widest range of Dyson fans, vacuums, and hair stylers
- Best Buy: save $100 off selected Dyson cordless vacuums
- Newegg: get $100 off refurbished Dyson Airwrap stylers
Today's best UK Dyson deals
Remember the summer, when you were sweating to death in your underwear and fans were sold out everywhere? That doesn't have to happen in 2022.
There's a hefty $100 off the Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan at Best Buy right now, bringing its price down to $299. The deals aren't quite so fresh in the UK, but you can get a Dyson Cool Tower Fan for £339 at John Lewis, which is £10 cheaper than anywhere else for Cyber Monday.
Hard to imagine, but you'll appreciate it eight months from now.
Oh the weather outside is frightful, but the heated air purifier is so delightful...
Unlike hair stylers and vacuum cleaners, Dyson fans aren't selling out in seconds, and there are some truly impressive savings to be had. In the US, Amazon is your best option, where you can snag a renewed Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link HP02 Air Purifier for $449.99 ($147.64 off the price of a brand new one).
In the UK, Donaghy Bros has the Dyson HP07 Hot+Cool Purifying Fan Heater for £528. It's not marked as a Cyber Monday deal, but it's £31 cheaper than anywhere else, so I'm going to count it.
I normally think of Newegg as a place to grab some cheap RAM or a gaming keyboard, but it turns out it's also a great place to find a Dyson Airwrap styler. Unlikely as it sounds, it's got a refurbished Complete Airwrap package in stock right now for $399.99 ($100 off the full asking price).
Newegg has limited purchases to five per customer (not an issue unless you have two grand to spend on hair stylers), which may be why it's still got some available. We don't know how much longer they'll be available for, though.
Want a Dyson V11 to get your home spotless before the relatives arrive for Christmas? They've been flying off the shelves at Best Buy and Walmart, which have pretty much sold out, but there are still lots of V11 models ready and waiting at Amazon in the US.
The cheapest option in the US is a renewed Dyson V11 Animal for $574 (a new one will set you back $599.99 everywhere else).
In the UK, the best price I've found is a Dyson V11 Absolute for £439 at Currys, which is $160 off its previous price, and way better than anything Amazon has to offer right now.
Heya! Welcome to TechRadar's Cyber Monday Dyson deals live blog! Dyson appliances have proved super popular throughout Black Friday and the weekend, and many of the most popular vacuums and hair stylers are now limited stock, but worry not – I'll be tracking down all the best offers still live, so you don't have to.
Let's start off with the Dyson Airwrap. Like last year, we haven't actually seen any discounts on it, which isn't surprising considering how ridiculously popular it is at full price. In fact, most retailers have now run out of stock completely, but if it's on your wish list (or you're looking for one as a Christmas gift for an exceptionally lucky loved one), there are still some options.
Dyson itself is completely sold out in both the US and the UK, but there are other options. If you're in the US, your best option is Nordstrom Rack, where you can grab a refurbished Dyson Airwrap for $429.97. That's the lowest price we've seen throughout the whole Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend.
In the UK, Boots has come to the rescue with the Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete still available for £449.99. You'll also get 1,798 Advantage Card points, which will give you £17.98 to spend next time you're shopping. That's a lot of Meal Deals!
