Apple AirPods Cyber Monday live blog: the best Pro, Max and 3rd gen deals
Get ready for all the best AirPods Cyber Monday deals we've spotted
By Olivia Tambini last updated
Cyber Monday AirPods deals are always among the most exciting discounts of the sales season - and this year is no exception.
Apple AirPods rarely see any significant discounts at other times of the year, so any deals on the brand's range of true wireless earbuds and over-ear headphones are always welcome.
The Black Friday AirPods deals were pretty impressive this year, and we're expecting more of the same as we roll into the Cyber Monday deals, which officially takes place on November 29.
So far, we've seen the AirPods Pro plummet to their lowest price in the US and the UK, as well as the first discounts on the new AirPods 3, and big savings on the over-ear (and very pricey) AirPods Max.
As some of these Black Friday deals have now expired, we're expecting that they'll return as retailers begin their Cyber Monday sales - and we could even see some of those prices fall even further, as Target has promised some decent Cyber Monday deals.
We'll be here to bring you all the all the very best AirPods deals as we find them - as well as recommendations for the best AirPods alternatives you can buy today. So, be sure to bookmark this page and check in regularly for the best chance to save on your next pair of wireless earbuds or headphones.
Best AirPods Cyber Monday deals live now - US
- Amazon: find savings on all generations of Apple AirPods
- Apple: the best AirPods selection; look for gift card bundles to appear soon
- Best Buy: discounts on new and Geek Squad-refurbished AirPods
- Walmart: already featured record lows for 2019 AirPods & AirPods Pro
Best AirPods Cyber Monday sales - UK
- Amazon: the best Cyber Monday AirPods deals
- Laptops Direct: AirPods deals starting at just £99
- Argos: deals on Apple AirPods and accessories
- Very: Cyber Monday discounts on the Apple AirPods lineup
- Currys: discounts available with fast shipping and price matching
The best Cyber Monday Airpods deals right now
- AirPods Max: $
529Now $429 at Crutchfields
Let's kick off with the best Cyber Monday AirPods deal out there right now in the US - the AirPods Max have dropped to their lowest ever price in a fantastic deal from Crutchfield, which reduces the noise-cancelling headphones from $549 to $429.
These over-ear headphones are usually very pricey indeed, though we loved their audio performance when we reviewed them. The AirPods Max also come with noise cancellation to help block out the world around you, and a comfortable (if a little unusual) design that should see you through long listening sessions.
There's no 3.5mm audio jack, which is a shame - but that's something we can overlook at this new low price.
Hello there - welcome to our latest live blog, where we take you through all the top choices when it comes to getting the best AirPods deals from Apple.
Currently most of the great deals we saw over Black Friday are still mostly live, albeit with slight price rises since the first appeared - that tells us that we could expect something new and improved in the near future.
(Come on Cyber Monday, don't let us down).
