LG’s 5K ultra-wide monitor claims pro-level accuracy with lifelike colors

LG has revealed a pair of new monitors that it will be showing off at CES 2018, both of which offer impressive color accuracy smarts thanks to new ‘Nano IPS’ technology.

LG’s two new monitors are headed up by the 34WK95U (pictured above), a 34-inch ultra-wide display with a resolution of 5120 x 2160 (otherwise known as 5K – this is the first 21:9 aspect ratio screen the firm has produced at this resolution).

There’s also the LG 32UK950 (pictured below), which offers a 32-inch panel with a 4K resolution. Both monitors support HDR 600 (LG notes that the displays have a peak brightness of 600 cd/m2) and as mentioned they utilize new Nano IPS technology (previously employed in LG’s TVs).

The latter makes use of ‘nanometer-sized particles … to absorb excess light wavelengths’, the long and short of which means very accurate color reproduction. Indeed, LG claims that these monitors are capable of displaying 98% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum, so they are pro-level displays in respect of delivering lifelike colors.

Daisy-chaining tricks

As for other details, the LG 32UK950 offers Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and supports 4K daisy chaining, allowing for a pair of 4K monitors to be daisy-chained. You can also use Thunderbolt 3 to connect a laptop, and it’s capable of charging a 60W notebook, too.

The bigger 34-inch monitor also offers a Thunderbolt 3 port, which allows you to run the display off your laptop when hooked up to the portable, without the need to plug the monitor into a separate power socket.

We’ll be told more about these monitors at CES come the start of next year, and LG also noted that it will reveal a new 34-inch QHD resolution gaming monitor with Nvidia’s G-Sync tech and Nano IPS.