Lego is giving away three free sets to customers this Black Friday

Black Friday is here and that means Lego.com has finally launched its Black Friday Lego deals.

Admittedly the deals aren't among the best Black Friday deals we've seen in terms of the size of the discounts you can find, but that doesn't mean you should ignore the site completely in favor of third-party retailers.

If you make a purchase that's $250 / £250 or higher before November 27, you'll get three free gift Lego sets, which we've highlighted in the deals below. Plus, Lego VIP members can snag discounted gifts and can enter a sweepstake for an incredible 1,000,000 points (which can save you up to $6,250 / £6,250 on Lego).

(Looking for a different Black Friday deal? Scroll down for other offers in the UK and US).

Today's best Black Friday Lego deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Get free gifts with your purchase at Lego.com (opens in new tab)

Lego.com doesn't have the biggest discounts this Black Friday, but it is offering a range of gifts depending on how much you spend in a single purchase between now and November 28. Until November 28 if you spend $40 you get a free Santa Claus model, and if you spend $170 you'll get a free Winter Elves scene too. If you spend $250 before November 27 you can get a Tribute to Lego House set as well; it comes with five models including one based on its classic Wooden Duck toy. If you wait until Cyber Monday (November 28) and spend $200 you'll instead get a free drawstring brick bag for storing all your loose pieces. This last deal is exclusive to VIP members, but it's free to sign up for the service which also snags you some extra free benefits.

(opens in new tab) VIP members: $5 discount was 800 points now 200 points (opens in new tab)

VIP members that shop at Lego.com earn points on their purchases that can net them free rewards like small sets, themed goodies, and money-off vouchers. Right now you can spend 75% fewer points and get the $5 discount code for just 200 points. If you've made a purchase or two at Lego.com in the past you've almost certainly spent enough to snag this bonus discount on any set you want.

(opens in new tab) VIP members: win 1,000,000 points worth $6,250 (opens in new tab)

Whether you've been a Lego VIP member for a few years or a few hours there is a sweepstake on right now you will not want to miss. It's free to enter, and if you win you'll get 1,000,000 points added to your account (which translates to $6,250 of discounts at Lego.com if you spend it exclusively on money-off codes).

Today's best Black Friday Lego deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Get free gifts with your purchase at Lego.com (opens in new tab)

Lego.com doesn't have the best Lego discounts we've seen this Black Friday, but you can get some great free gifts if you make a large enough purchase between today and November 28. Up until November 28 if you spend £40 you'll get a free Santa Claus model, plus if you spend £170 you'll get a free Winter Elves scene too. If you spend £250 before November 27 you can also get a third free set called Tribute to Lego House; it comes with five models including one based on Lego's classic Wooden Duck toy. But those of you that wait until Cyber Monday (November 28) and spend £200 will instead get a free drawstring brick bag for storing all your spare bricks. This last deal is exclusive to VIP members, but it's free to sign up for the service which also snags you some extra free benefits.

(opens in new tab) VIP members: £5 discount was 800 points now 200 points (opens in new tab)

If you're a VIP member you'll earn points on your purchases every time you shop at Lego.com (assuming you're signed in). And what do points mean? Prizes! You can use them to pick up small sets, themed goodies, and money-off vouchers, and right now many of these offers are discounted. Even better, you can spend 75% fewer points and get the £5 discount code for just 200 points; if you've made a purchase or two at Lego.com in the past you probably have enough points to snag this bonus discount on any set you want.

(opens in new tab) VIP members: win 1,000,000 points worth $6,250 (opens in new tab)

Whether you've been a Lego VIP member for a few years or a few hours there is a sweepstake on right now you will not want to miss. It's free to enter, and if you win you'll get 1,000,000 points added to your account (which translates to £6,250 of discounts at Lego.com if you spend it exclusively on money-off codes).

Scroll down for more Black Friday deals in the US and UK.

More US Black Friday deals

More UK Black Friday deals