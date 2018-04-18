After Xiaomi, ZTE goes all in on the gaming smartphone trend with Red Magic

After Xiaomi-backed Black Shark, ZTE sub-brand Nubia is the next one to step into the gaming smartphone category. As per a new teaser, the phone could launch on April 19 and the device might be called Red Magic. Initially, the smartphone will only be launched in China.

Days before the official release, a blurry image of the Red Magic smartphone has surfaced. Leaked image reveals a possible multicolour LED strip on the back with an elongated fingerprint sensor above it. From the looks of it, the device could sport a single camera with LED flash.

The back is designed to help people game in landscape mode and the front has an 18:9 display with thin bezels. There is a red switch on the top right side of the phone, which we expect is related to gaming in some way.

Snapdragon 845 or not?

There have also been rumours, that suggest that the phone will sport a Snapdragon 845 chipset, and is said to have 8GB RAM. Recently, the US government has restricted Qualcomm from selling components to ZTE, so it’s likely not to have a Snapdragon processor unless ZTE has some units reserved for the gaming phone.