Leaked AMD Radeon RX 7600 looks like the mid-range GPU we always wanted

Newly leaked product renders of a Sapphire-branded AMD Radeon RX 7600 desktop graphics card showcase its possible design, while a French website claims to have its European pricing.

The product renders show off the retail box as well as the card itself. Looking at the image of box, which was revealed by VideoCardz , we see what looks to be specs for the graphics card. It shows the AMD Radeon RX 7600 having 8GB VRAM, which previous rumors have already indicated, as well as 32 AMD RDNA 3 compute units and 32MB of AMD infinity cache, the latter of which should help with the low VRAM at least.

Other images show that the RX 7600 features a standard dual-fan setup and a single eight-pin power connector, which aligns with the 130W that the card will most likely use. Judging from the fact that the desktop RX 7600 has 32 CUs and 2,048 CUs, it seems like it’ll match up with the Radeon RX 7600M XT’s specs, meaning that compared to the mobile RX 7600, the desktop version has 15% more shader processors.

Meanwhile, French site CowCotLand claims that the card will cost €349 (about $379 / £303 / AU$566). If you adjust the Euro to US pricing for VAT fees, it would cost about $304, which hints at the actual MSRP being closer to $299 in the US. Of course, this same French site doesn’t source any of its information, so it’s best to take it with a huge pinch of salt.

The Radeon RX 7600 could take the lead

If these reports are true, this would put AMD in an excellent position over its rival Nvdia’s own mid-range GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4060 cards, which we expect to drop by July at the latest. Currently, we’re looking at a rumored price point of about $350 for the RTX 4060, which means that Team Red could seriously undercut its rival by pricing its own card at that lovely $299 price point.

Not only that, but it seems like the performance isn’t lacking in the RX 7600 either. Even with the disappointing VRAM, its other specs and result performance should make up for those shortcomings, if the performance of the Radeon RX 7600M XT is any indication.