Nvidia's mid-range GPU could launch soon — and that's great news for everyone

Rumors about an upcoming Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and 4060 have been circulating for months now, but this latest batch features news that, if true, could be great for those looking for a more affordable graphics card.

According to a post from reliable Twitter leaker MEGAsizeGPU , and reported on by VideoCardz , Nvidia will be announcing three SKUs of both the RTX 4060 Ti and 4060 this month. The buzz states that the RTX 4060 Ti will come in 8GB and 16GB memory versions while the regular 4060 will only come in the 8GB memory version.

Even better, the 8GB RTX 4060 Ti would be slated for a release as early as May 2023, so what is likely to be the best graphics card on the market for most people could be just around the corner. The other two versions are slated for a July 2023 release, which is still not that far away.

It seems that the 16GB RTX 4060 Ti was added as a choice after apparent backlash from the initial reports of Nvidia only releasing an 8GB RTX 4060 Ti SKU. If this is true, it’s even better news that the manufacturer listened to feedback from potential buyers and added a beefier option.

An early RTX 4060 Ti would be great news for gamers

Though other murmurings on the grapevine gave us a May 2023 release for the RTX 4060 Ti , this recent report makes it feel that much more probable. There’s still no proper mid-range option for gamers in the current generation from either Nvidia or AMD, and the best cheap graphics cards are all from the last generation, which is a problem for gamers who never had a chance to upgrade their PCs in recent years. So finally having these cards available so soon would be a great move on Team Green’s part and would given them an advantage over Team Red.

Another issue is one that we covered recently, in which previous gossip revealed that both the 4060 T and 4060 would only feature the 8GB model with a 128-bit bus, which is an obviously terrible idea. For one, this puts the card on the same level as the RTX 3060 Ti, as it’s the same amount of video memory with literally half the bus width, and both cards have fewer shader cores too. Yes there have been optimizations this gen, but still, come on Nvidia!

AAA games are rapidly requiring far more VRAM to run properly, with titles like The Last of Us: Part I for PC being a prime example. And though plenty of these games aren't well-optimized, that doesn’t change the fact that many gamers need better options for graphics cards that are already quite costly.

In other words, Nvidia shouldn’t be cheaping out on its budget gaming market. We deserve to have more than 8GB of VRAM, just like the high-end graphics card buyers.