Labor Day sales see extra price cuts on these already cheap AirPods deals

The Labor Day sales officially kicked off this morning, and if you're shopping for AirPods deals, you're in luck. We're seeing extra price cuts on top of an already excellent discount this weekend, across the range of second generation AirPods and the AirPods Pro.

The cheapest way to pick up a pair of AirPods in the Labor Day sales is this $129.98 offer from Amazon (was $159). That's on the second generation standard charging version, coming down an extra few dollars to come within $1 of their all-time low price. However, you can score an even better AirPods deal with the wireless version. For just $30 more you get Qi charging included as well, with these buds coming in at just $154.98 this weekend (was $199). That's $15 cheaper than their usual $169 sales price, with an overall discount of $44.

However, if you're shopping for AirPods Pro deals, you'll also find that Amazon has snapped up the best price around. Matching an incredibly popular Verizon deal from earlier in the year, you can now pick up the premium ANC earbuds for just $219 right now.

We're rounding up all these AirPods deals just below, but you'll find plenty more cheap AirPods prices available right here on TechRadar. We're also rounding up the latest Labor Day sales from across the web if you're after more inspiration.

Not in the US? You'll find plenty more AirPods and AirPods Pro deals from across the world further down the page.

Labor Day sales AirPods deals

AirPods Pro: $249 $219.98 at Amazon

Verizon reigned supreme with this $219.98 sales price on the AirPods Pro last month. However, Amazon has matched that now-expired deal, meaning the Labor Day sales are offering up another opportunity to take advantage of an excellent saving.

AirPods 2nd generation with standard charging: $159 $129.98 at Amazon

We're used to seeing these standard 2nd generation AirPods available for $135, however the Labor Day sales have cut them all the way down to $129.98. That's within $1 of their lowest price ever, though you can upgrade to the wireless charging version for less than $30 more this weekend.

AirPods 2nd generation with wireless charging: $199 $154.98 at Amazon

If you're looking to pack a little more tech into your AirPods, the Labor Day sales also include the wireless-charging version of the second-generation buds. These are usually on sale for $169, however you can save an extra $15 this Labor Day weekend.

If you're after more cheap AirPods deals, you'll find the lowest prices from across the web on both the wired and wireless version just below.

However, there are plenty of AirPods Pro deals available in the US, UK, and Australia right now. Our comparison chart below offers up all the cheapest prices on the web right now.

