Judd Trump vs Shaun Murphy live stream: how to watch World Snooker Championship semi-final 2021 from anywhere

Judd Trump and Shaun Murphy are both on the hunt for their second World Snooker Championship, but there's space for only one of them in the semi-finals. It hasn't been entirely plain sailing for either of the one-time Crucible kings, with Trump having to come from behind to beat David Gilbert in the last round, and Murphy stumbling through his first-round tie with Mark Davis.

Who will keep their nerve this week? Read on as we explain how to get a snooker live stream and watch Judd Trump vs Shaun Murphy online from anywhere - including for free thanks to the BBC and its easy-to-use iPlayer streaming service.

Judd Trump vs Shaun Murphy live stream Dates: Tuesday, April 27 - Wednesday, April 28 (session times below) Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, England FREE snooker live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK-only) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

It remains a mystery as to how the Juddernaut has only won the World Snooker Championship once, and with six-time champ Ronnie O'Sullivan now out of the running, Trump know this could be a golden opportunity to get his hands on that famous trophy again.

But if there's anyone who knows a thing or two about upsetting the odds at the Crucible, it's Murphy. In 2005 the Magician became only the third qualifier to win this tournament, and he's since finished as the runner-up twice.

It's been a season to forget so far for the world No. 7, but a deep run here would more than make up for it. Read on as we explain how to watch Judd Trump vs Shaun Murphy and get a World Snooker Championship live stream for FREE!

Judd Trump vs Shaun Murphy session times

Local times for this week's World Snooker Championship match are below - for additional times, scroll down to the relevant country section. Play gets underway at 2.30pm BST on Tuesday, April 27.

Tuesday, April 27 at 2.30pm BST

Wednesday, April 28 at 2.30pm BST

Wednesday, April 28 at 7pm BST

FREE Judd Trump vs Shaun Murphy: live stream World Snooker Championship in the UK

Judd Trump vs Shaun Murphy starts at 2.30pm BST on Tuesday afternoon, continuing at the same time on Wednesday, and concluding at 7pm on Wednesday evening. The BBC goes all out with its coverage of the World Snooker Championship, which means you can watch Trump vs Murphy for FREE. If you're not in front of a TV, the BBC iPlayer streaming service is the way to tune in. As a national broadcaster, it doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV license). If you're already a subscriber, you can also watch the snooker via Eurosport and its Eurosport Player streaming service, which costs £6.99 a month or £39.99 for the year. Not in the UK for the 2021 World Snooker Championship? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual.

How to live stream snooker if you're not in your country

More domestic watching options are explained below. But if you're outside your country of residence and try to stream the World Snooker Championship via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch snooker from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Judd Trump vs Shaun Murphy: live stream snooker in Canada

The Judd Trump vs Shaun Murphy match starts at 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT on Tuesday morning. It will continue at 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT on Wednesday morning, before the final action from 2pm ET / 11am PT later the same day. You can watch Trump vs Murphy and all of the World Snooker Championship action live from the Great White North via DAZN Canada. Better still, there's a FREE DAZN Canada trial available to new subscribers, lasting a month - that's easily long enough to watch the 2021 tournament in its entirety. If you like what you see, DAZN Canada then costs either $19.99 a month or $150 for the year. And don't forget, Canadian residents who are out of the country right now can always follow the VPN route as outlined above to live stream the snooker as they would at home.

Judd Trump vs Shaun Murphy: live stream World Snooker Championship in China

Judd Trump vs Shaun Murphy starts at 9.30pm CST on Tuesday evening, and will continue at 9.30pm on Wednesday evening, before concluding at 2am in the early hours of Thursday morning. Viewers in China can watch Trump vs Murphy and the rest of the 2021 World Snooker Championship on a range of channels and services, including CCTV China, Superstars Online, Youku, Zhibo.tv, and Now TV (Hong Kong). If there are any internet-related obstacles in your way or if you want to access your preferred feed from outside of China, you can use a VPN to watch the snooker wherever you are.

Judd Trump vs Shaun Murphy: live stream Snooker World Championship in the US